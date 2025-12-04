Thursday, December 4, 2025
HomeNewsSILENCE FROM KEY AGENCIES ON OPERATION MYRA, IS THE CAR DEALER BEING...
NewsPolitics

SILENCE FROM KEY AGENCIES ON OPERATION MYRA, IS THE CAR DEALER BEING PROTECTED? IF YES, BY WHOM?

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
3

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Even as Operation Project Myra continues to expose what investigators describe as one of the most sophisticated vehicle-fraud and duty-evasion networks ever uncovered in Guyana, several key state agencies—including the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and central government officials—remain notably silent. This silence stands in stark contrast to repeated public declarations of being “tough on corruption.”

For weeks, explosive evidence has emerged: audio recordings, whistleblower testimony, tampered VIN tags, altered vehicle titles, reclassified engines, and allegations of billions in lost taxes—all tied to a well-connected luxury-car dealer at the center of the widening scandal.

Yet the very institutions responsible for safeguarding the public purse and upholding the law have offered no public updates.

A Deafening Silence

Nightly News has confirmed that despite affected consumers stepping forward, foreign authorities raising alarms about cross-border criminal links, and new revelations surfacing almost daily, neither the GRA nor the GPF has issued:

  • A single press briefing
  • A public assurance to consumers
  • A clear outline of an independent investigation

This absence of transparency is raising serious questions about the state’s response and commitment to accountability.

A Tale of Contradictions

The administration, which has repeatedly promoted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, has taken no visible action—at least not publicly—despite what appears to be a long-running, multi-million-dollar tax-evasion and vehicle-smuggling operation.

The GRA, known for swiftly seizing small items from ordinary citizens for minor infractions, has been silent even as dozens—possibly hundreds—of high-value vehicles may have entered Guyana through fraudulent means.

The Guyana Police Force, which routinely issues statements on far less consequential matters, remains tight-lipped about a scandal involving re-VINned vehicles, forged paperwork, and suspected organized criminal activity.

Foreign Authorities Are Already Moving

While domestic agencies remain quiet, foreign partners have begun taking action:

  • Canadian authorities have flagged suspicious vehicle exports linked to the network.
  • U.S. investigators have raised concerns about cross-border elements of the scheme.
  • Local consumers continue to come forward with evidence of tampered vehicles, mismatched documentation, and suspected fraud.

The contrast between international activity and local silence is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Mounting Questions: Who Is Being Protected?

With each day of official silence, suspicion grows.

Is the well-connected luxury-car dealer at the center of the scandal being protected?
Is there a deliberate effort to shield individuals with influence or political ties?
And most importantly: who benefits from the silence?

Operation Myra has already revealed that this is not a minor administrative oversight. It is a complex, deeply embedded tax evasion and vehicle fraud operation with far-reaching national implications.

For many observers, the silence from key agencies is becoming just as alarming as the revelations themselves.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $50,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT FOR PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ANOTHER 100 INTERIOR VILLAGES TO BENEFIT FROM HEYS PROGRAMME

DJ “Raw Gold” granted $55,000 bail for assault, unlawful wounding at...