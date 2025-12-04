SILENCE FROM KEY AGENCIES ON OPERATION MYRA, IS THE CAR DEALER BEING PROTECTED? IF YES, BY WHOM?

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Even as Operation Project Myra continues to expose what investigators describe as one of the most sophisticated vehicle-fraud and duty-evasion networks ever uncovered in Guyana, several key state agencies—including the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and central government officials—remain notably silent. This silence stands in stark contrast to repeated public declarations of being “tough on corruption.”

For weeks, explosive evidence has emerged: audio recordings, whistleblower testimony, tampered VIN tags, altered vehicle titles, reclassified engines, and allegations of billions in lost taxes—all tied to a well-connected luxury-car dealer at the center of the widening scandal.

Yet the very institutions responsible for safeguarding the public purse and upholding the law have offered no public updates.

A Deafening Silence

Nightly News has confirmed that despite affected consumers stepping forward, foreign authorities raising alarms about cross-border criminal links, and new revelations surfacing almost daily, neither the GRA nor the GPF has issued:

A single press briefing

A public assurance to consumers

A clear outline of an independent investigation

This absence of transparency is raising serious questions about the state’s response and commitment to accountability.

A Tale of Contradictions

The administration, which has repeatedly promoted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, has taken no visible action—at least not publicly—despite what appears to be a long-running, multi-million-dollar tax-evasion and vehicle-smuggling operation.

The GRA, known for swiftly seizing small items from ordinary citizens for minor infractions, has been silent even as dozens—possibly hundreds—of high-value vehicles may have entered Guyana through fraudulent means.

The Guyana Police Force, which routinely issues statements on far less consequential matters, remains tight-lipped about a scandal involving re-VINned vehicles, forged paperwork, and suspected organized criminal activity.

Foreign Authorities Are Already Moving

While domestic agencies remain quiet, foreign partners have begun taking action:

Canadian authorities have flagged suspicious vehicle exports linked to the network.

have flagged suspicious vehicle exports linked to the network. U.S. investigators have raised concerns about cross-border elements of the scheme.

have raised concerns about cross-border elements of the scheme. Local consumers continue to come forward with evidence of tampered vehicles, mismatched documentation, and suspected fraud.

The contrast between international activity and local silence is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Mounting Questions: Who Is Being Protected?

With each day of official silence, suspicion grows.

Is the well-connected luxury-car dealer at the center of the scandal being protected?

Is there a deliberate effort to shield individuals with influence or political ties?

And most importantly: who benefits from the silence?

Operation Myra has already revealed that this is not a minor administrative oversight. It is a complex, deeply embedded tax evasion and vehicle fraud operation with far-reaching national implications.

For many observers, the silence from key agencies is becoming just as alarming as the revelations themselves.

