PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $50,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT FOR PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITIES

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News|

As Guyana joins the international community in observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced a one-off $50,000 cash grant for all persons living with disabilities. The initiative will be rolled out before the end of December 2025.

The Head of State announced while addressing a Christmas luncheon for persons with disabilities.

“I am pleased to announce that I have instructed that a one-off grant of $50,000 be paid to every disabled person before the end of this month,” President Ali said.

According to the President, the measure will provide $1.4 billion in direct financial support and benefit more than 27,000 Guyanese living with disabilities.

A Five-Year Push for Employment Opportunities

President Ali also underscored the government’s commitment to improving social and economic inclusion. He announced an ambitious target to create at least 5,000 jobs for persons with disabilities over the next five years.

The President emphasized that persons with disabilities must be treated with equality, dignity, and respect, noting that national development must include opportunities for empowerment and advancement.

Building an Inclusive Nation

In outlining the government’s long-term agenda, President Ali reaffirmed that extensive efforts will continue to expand access to training, employment, and quality public services.

“Our mission is to create an environment where the disabled can fully participate in all aspects of national life, pursue their dreams, and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s growth,” he said. “Together we will continue to build a unified, inclusive Guyana where no one is left behind.”

The government is prioritizing eight critical areas in its disability-inclusion strategy: care support, community support, education support, empowerment, transportation, health, housing, and accessibility within government services.

Advocacy groups have welcomed the announcement as a significant step toward improving the welfare and inclusion of persons living with disabilities across Guyana.

