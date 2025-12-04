Thursday, December 4, 2025
ELECTIONS OF OPPOSITION LEADER “SHOULD BE DELAYED” IN LIGHT OF EXTRADITION PROCEEDINGS – NANDLALL

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Government appears to have finally responded to the question dominating national political discourse: Will Azruddin Mohamed—leader of the largest opposition bloc in Parliament—be elected as the substantive Leader of the Opposition?

According to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, the answer is not anytime soon.

Addressing media questions, Nandlall said the election and swearing-in of an Opposition Leader should be postponed until the conclusion of extradition proceedings involving Mohamed, who heads the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and commands the largest parliamentary opposition grouping.

“A Fugitive Offender Holding Office Is a Graver Issue”

Nandlall argued that allowing Mohamed to assume the constitutional post while fighting extradition could cause lasting damage to Guyana’s image of governance.

“Holding the post of Opposition Leader as a fugitive offender—that to me is far more important than any delay in the election,” Nandlall said.
He added that the international stigma attached to Guyana’s parliamentary process would be “far graver” if someone facing criminal indictment abroad were to hold such a high constitutional office.

Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, are currently contesting a U.S. extradition request after being indicted on 11 criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

Pickets, Pressure, but No Movement

For weeks, Mohamed and large groups of supporters have staged peaceful pickets outside Parliament, calling on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, to convene the constitutionally required meeting for MPs to elect an Opposition Leader.

Critics accuse Nadir—widely viewed as politically aligned to the governing PPP/C—of stalling the process, despite consistent calls from civil society and MPs.

Opposition figures such as Amanzo Walton-Desir and APNU’s Ganesh Paul have joined the demands, arguing that the Speaker is duty-bound to act and that the government is obstructing the constitutional process.

WIN Party Appeals to CARICOM

The WIN Party has also written to CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett, requesting urgent intervention to ensure that the election proceeds. The party argues that the government is blocking the constitutional mechanism and that the delay—now more than three months since the September 1, 2025, elections—undermines democratic norms.

A Growing Political Standoff

More than a month has passed since Members of Parliament were sworn in, but the position of Opposition Leader remains vacant. Political analysts warn that the ongoing stalemate could deepen divisions and hinder parliamentary oversight.

With the Attorney General now explicitly linking the delay to Mohamed’s legal battles abroad, the government’s position is more precise—but the political tension surrounding this constitutional impasse is likely to intensify.

