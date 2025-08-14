DRUG GROUPS THREATEN LIFE OF CANU HEAD, INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS ALERTED

CANU Head James Singh Receives Death Threats from Major Drug Trafficking Syndicate

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The life of James Singh, Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), is under threat from a powerful Spanish-speaking criminal organization deeply involved in regional drug trafficking.

According to intelligence received by Nightly News, the threats are linked to Singh’s disruption of the group’s operations through the seizure of large quantities of narcotics on Guyana’s shores. One intercepted message ominously warned, “Them man getting real impatient and fed up with the big man so that they won’t throw him down.”

Sources revealed that various WhatsApp and other instant messaging chats have been collected as part of the evidence. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other international partners have been informed of the situation.

In a statement, CANU described the threats as “a direct threat to the safety and well-being” of Singh, and “an attempt to intimidate the unit and undermine its mandate to combat narcotics trafficking in Guyana and the wider region.”

Enhanced Security Measures

CANU confirmed that enhanced security protocols have been implemented for Singh and all members of the unit. Both local and international partners are closely monitoring the situation and assessing potential risks.

Recent joint operations with local law enforcement and international agencies have targeted major drug trafficking networks tied to organized crime in South America and the Caribbean. These crackdowns have led to significant narcotics seizures, escalating tensions with criminal elements.

Unwavering Commitment to Mandate

Despite the threats, CANU emphasized its determination to continue its mission without compromise. “Threats of this nature will not deter us from executing our duties with integrity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the people of Guyana,” the agency stated.

The unit reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening partnerships with the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Revenue Authority, and other regional and international allies to safeguard personnel and maintain operational effectiveness.

