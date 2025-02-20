Thursday, February 20, 2025
HomeNewsSCHOOLGIRL TO FACE HIGH COURT OVER DEADLY MAHDIA DORM FIRE
News

SCHOOLGIRL TO FACE HIGH COURT OVER DEADLY MAHDIA DORM FIRE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
160

Teenage Suspect Faces Trial in Dormitory Blaze:

Nearly two years after the tragic Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of 20 children, a teenage girl will now stand trial before a judge and jury for the crimes committed.

The devastating fire shocked the nation and led to intense investigations and public outcry as authorities sought to bring justice to the families affected. The accused, who was a minor at the time of the incident, is expected to answer to multiple charges, including murder and arson.

The upcoming trial will mark a critical moment in Guyana’s judicial process as prosecutors prepare to present key evidence and witness testimonies. The case remains one of the deadliest school fires in the country’s history, and the proceedings will be closely watched.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing case.

Previous article
JAGDEO SCOLDS EDGHILL OVER STATE OF ROAD WORKS ON THE EAST BANK CORRIDOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BV COMMUNITY CENTRE UNDERGOING MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION

COMFORT SLEEP HOSTS XMAS GIVEAWAY