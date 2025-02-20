SCHOOLGIRL TO FACE HIGH COURT OVER DEADLY MAHDIA DORM FIRE

Teenage Suspect Faces Trial in Dormitory Blaze:

Nearly two years after the tragic Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of 20 children, a teenage girl will now stand trial before a judge and jury for the crimes committed.

The devastating fire shocked the nation and led to intense investigations and public outcry as authorities sought to bring justice to the families affected. The accused, who was a minor at the time of the incident, is expected to answer to multiple charges, including murder and arson.

The upcoming trial will mark a critical moment in Guyana’s judicial process as prosecutors prepare to present key evidence and witness testimonies. The case remains one of the deadliest school fires in the country’s history, and the proceedings will be closely watched.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing case.

