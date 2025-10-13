APNU’S SOLOMON DENIES PPP ‘DEAL,’ CLAIMS WIN REFUSED TO COMPROMISE

Monday, October 13, 2025
By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – The battle for control of the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has spiraled into an acrimonious public feud, with Linden Mayor and APNU representative Sharma Solomon furiously rejecting claims that his party struck a secret deal with the ruling PPP/C.

Solomon, in a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, instead pointed the finger at the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, alleging that the newcomer’s rigid refusal to compromise led directly to the shocking 9–9 tie.​ Solomon branded the accusations of collusion as “misrepresentation and misinformation” from WIN members.

He insisted that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) entered negotiations with WIN in “good faith” but that talks ultimately failed due to “repeated rejections” by WIN’s leadership.

​The APNU representative detailed two specific attempts at compromise: APNU allegedly offered to settle for representation on two regional committees and later offered to accept only the Vice Chairmanship, with the Chairmanship going to WIN. Solomon claimed both proposals were rebuffed.​

The climax of the failed talks, Solomon alleged, was a statement from WIN candidate Mark Goring declaring his party’s intention to “bury the PNC”, a core political faction within the APNU. Solomon maintained that faced with this uncompromising hostility, APNU had no choice but to nominate its own candidate, Dominique Blair.​

​Solomon argued that the subsequent 9–9 tie in the secret ballot election was not the result of any collusion between APNU and the PPP/C, but rather a direct consequence of WIN’s own internal divisions, where some of their councillors allegedly broke ranks. This failure to secure the required votes, he argued, highlights the party’s instability.​

Addressing supporters directly, Solomon urged Guyanese voters, especially the youth, to ignore the misleading social media narratives. He affirmed that APNU “acted with honesty and integrity” and remains focused on accountability and rebuilding trust among Opposition supporters, despite the ongoing political warfare with their rivals.

