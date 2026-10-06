SBA’s Remain Mandatory For 2027 CSEC Candidates – Education Ministry

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Ministry of Education has issued an urgent circular to all secondary schools nationwide, instructing administrators and teachers that Grade 11 students preparing to sit the 2027 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations must complete all prescribed School-Based Assessment (SBA) components without exception.

The directive, released on Monday, October 5, 2026, serves to eliminate growing public confusion following announcements from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) regarding upcoming regional syllabus reforms.

The Ministry emphasized that Paper 03/2 (the alternative paper written by private candidates) is strictly prohibited as an SBA substitute for enrolled secondary school students for the 2027 sitting. School administrations have been explicitly barred from advising, permitting, or communicating to parents and students that written alternatives can replace coursework portfolios.

Clarifying the CXC Reform Timeline: 2027 vs. 2028

The Ministry’s circular was triggered by regional advisories circulated by CXC concerning phased plans to discontinue SBAs across thirteen subjects beginning in 2028, with preliminary, conditional implementation phases starting in 2027:

Guyana’s 2027 Cohort Protected: The Ministry clarified that despite CXC’s long-term regional adjustments, all existing SBA requirements remain fully in effect across every subject for Guyana’s 2027 examination cohort.

The Ministry clarified that despite CXC’s long-term regional adjustments, across every subject for Guyana’s 2027 examination cohort. Immediate Resumption: All Grade 11 students enrolled in CSEC subjects with coursework requirements are directed to resume or continue their projects immediately to guarantee compliance ahead of the prescribed March 2027 submission deadline .

All Grade 11 students enrolled in CSEC subjects with coursework requirements are directed to resume or continue their projects immediately to guarantee compliance ahead of the . Instructional Safeguards: Secondary schools have been mandated to carve out dedicated instructional periods, lab sessions, and classroom guidance to ensure students can refine, finalize, and moderate their submissions well ahead of the final portal lock.

Administrative Oversight: Headteacher Accountability and Regional Audits

To prevent administrative drift and safeguard candidate eligibility, the Ministry has established strict operational accountability mechanisms at the school and regional levels:

Headteacher Responsibilities: Principals and headteachers are instructed to directly oversee the immediate resumption of SBA projects across all academic departments, actively monitor completion charts, and organize after-school or weekend interventions for students falling behind schedule.

Principals and headteachers are instructed to directly oversee the immediate resumption of SBA projects across all academic departments, actively monitor completion charts, and organize after-school or weekend interventions for students falling behind schedule. Regional Education Officer (REO) Monitoring: District Education Officers have been instructed to conduct unannounced on-site school visits across all eleven education districts. Officers will inspect physical SBA dockets, audit internal mark sheets, and engage administrative boards to ensure every registered student remains on track for graduation and certification.

With the submission window closing in March 2027, the Ministry urged parents, teachers, and students to treat SBA completion as an urgent educational priority.