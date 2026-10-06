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MOHAMED QUESTIONS CONVICTED OFFICIAL’S WHEREABOUTS AFTER REMAND ORDER

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is demanding answers on the whereabouts of convicted National Border Patrol Director Daniel Seeram, claiming checks at two prison facilities failed to establish that he had been admitted into custody despite a court order remanding him to prison.

Mohamed raised the issue on Monday after visiting the Lusignan Prison and later making checks at the Georgetown Prison on Camp Street.

According to the Opposition Leader, prison officials at both locations indicated that Seeram was not being held there.

“Where is Daniel Seeram?” Mohamed questioned, as he called on President Irfaan Ali and the relevant authorities to explain Seeram’s whereabouts and whether the remand order had been executed.

Seeram was found guilty last Friday of assault causing actual bodily harm against his ex-wife.Following the conviction, Magistrate Abigail Gibbs ordered him remanded pending sentencing.

An attempt by his attorney, Nigel Hughes, to secure his release through the High Court was subsequently unsuccessful, with Justice Joy Persaud-Singh declining to disturb the remand order.

Against that background, Mohamed said the apparent inability to locate Seeram within the prison system raises serious questions about the enforcement of court orders.

“This is a slap in the face of every domestic violence victim, especially during domestic violence month,” Mohamed said. He went further, accusing the PPP/C administration of protecting political associates and alleging political interference in the justice system.

Those accusations have not been independently established. Mohamed also claimed that senior prison officials told him it would be extremely unusual for a person ordered remanded by the court not to be admitted into the prison system.

He used the situation to challenge President Ali’s previous position that persons who commit crimes must face the consequences.

“Was he speaking only to ordinary Guyanese and not to political associates of the PPP?” Mohamed questioned.

The Opposition Leader is now demanding that the government and prison authorities publicly account for Seeram’s whereabouts and explain whether he was taken into lawful custody following the Magistrate’s order.

Seeram is awaiting sentencing following his conviction.

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