ALI PROMOTES POLICE RANKS AHEAD OF 2025 ELECTIONS, WARNS STANDARDS MUST IMPROVE

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — In a sweeping move to reward service and boost morale, President Dr Irfaan Ali on Tuesday announced the promotion of more than 2,000 members of the Guyana Police Force, effective August 1, 2025. Addressing hundreds of officers at the Force’s headquarters in Eve Leary, the Commander-in-Chief commended the ranks for their years of service and declared that those who have met the required length of service and have no outstanding disciplinary matters will be promoted. The advancement will see constables moving up to lance corporals, lance corporals to corporals, corporals to sergeants, and sergeants to inspectors.

While the promotion of officers is not new, the scale of this particular announcement is notable and is being framed as part of a broader effort to elevate standards across the Force. President Ali made it clear that going forward, merit alone will not be enough. He outlined a new, higher system of evaluation that will take into account how officers manage state resources, including police vehicles and station infrastructure. “If y’all ain’t keep the assets and station in good standing, everybody will come down,” he warned, signalling a stronger emphasis on accountability and professionalism. His comments reflect long-standing issues within the Force, including neglect of assets and questions around internal discipline.

The President used the opportunity to challenge officers to invest in themselves academically, reminding them that higher education is now more accessible than ever. With free tuition at the University of Guyana and courses available through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), he said there is “no excuse” not to pursue further studies. Education, he emphasised, is no longer optional for a modern police officer in a rapidly changing society.

Ali, who is expected to seek re-election, acknowledged the political context of his remarks, stating that if given another term, he wants to leave behind the “best possible Police Force with the best standards.” He described the moment as a collective turning point, noting that the responsibility for improvement lies not just with leadership but with each officer.

The announcement comes at a time when the Force is under pressure to reform, amid rising public demand for professionalism, accountability, and better service delivery. Past incidents involving excessive force, corruption, and poor management of resources have placed scrutiny on the institution, and the President’s remarks suggest a clear expectation that those promoted must be agents of positive change.

Whether the promotion of over 2,000 officers will lead to a shift in public confidence remains to be seen. But as the President made clear: the ball is now in their court.

