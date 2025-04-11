RSS & GPF TO PROBE LINDEN DOUBLE MURDER, “IT’S A WASTE OF TIME” – WPA SAYS IT HAS NO CONFIDENCE IN THE TWO AGENCIES

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has strongly criticized President Irfaan Ali’s decision to invite the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) to investigate the recent police-involved double killing in Linden.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the WPA said the move appears to be more of a public relations exercise rather than a genuine attempt at justice and transparency.

“We do not believe that bringing in an external agency is the answer, especially when there has been no national consultation,” a WPA spokesperson stated.

“This only serves to deflect accountability from the local authorities.”

The government had announced the involvement of the RSS as a way to ensure impartiality and public confidence in the probe, following nationwide outrage over the fatal police shooting of Ronaldo Peters and another protester during unrest in Linden.

But the WPA insists that a homegrown, independent civilian inquiry would be more appropriate, arguing that Guyanese institutions must be empowered to handle matters of justice on home soil.

