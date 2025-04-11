MORE COCAINE VANISHES FROM POLICE EVIDENCE ROOM,GUYANA POLICE FORCE REMAINS SILENT

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

There is growing concern and silence across the Guyana Police Force following the disappearance of yet another quantity of narcotics that was being held as evidence in an ongoing investigation.

The latest incident has reignited questions surrounding internal accountability, chain of custody protocols, and the overall integrity of evidence management within the force.

Despite the gravity of the matter, the Police Commissioner or the Crime Chief has not issued an official statement, and efforts to obtain answers have been met with closed doors and muted responses.

“This is not the first time. The public deserves answers, and there must be consequences,” a senior law enforcement source told HGPTV under condition of anonymity.

The missing narcotics were reportedly stored at a secure facility and were scheduled to be presented in court. The timeline and circumstances of their disappearance remain unclear, further fueling speculation of internal collusion or severe negligence.

