COURT BLOCKS GRA FROM SEIZING MOHAMED’S LUXURY VEHICLES….TAX AUTHORITY SAYS IT WILL APPEAL THE DECISION

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is preparing to file additional court documents at the Court of Appeal in its ongoing efforts to seize several high-end luxury vehicles linked to a prominent businessman who is now seen as a political opponent of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

The legal battle stems from the GRA’s claims that the vehicles in question were imported under questionable circumstances and that millions in unpaid duties and taxes are owed.

This renewed push by the GRA follows an earlier High Court decision which temporarily blocked the authority from executing a seizure order. However, sources close to the matter say the GRA is not backing down and intends to challenge that ruling, arguing that the vehicles were improperly declared and must be lawfully recovered.

The businessman at the center of the dispute has accused the government of political persecution, claiming that the intensified scrutiny is tied to his rumored interest in contesting the 2025 elections.

The unfolding legal showdown adds another layer of political intrigue to an already tense pre-election atmosphere.

