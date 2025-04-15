Tuesday, April 15, 2025
HomeNewsCOURT BLOCKS GRA FROM SEIZING MOHAMED’S LUXURY VEHICLES….TAX AUTHORITY SAYS IT WILL...
NewsPolitics

COURT BLOCKS GRA FROM SEIZING MOHAMED’S LUXURY VEHICLES….TAX AUTHORITY SAYS IT WILL APPEAL THE DECISION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
750

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is preparing to file additional court documents at the Court of Appeal in its ongoing efforts to seize several high-end luxury vehicles linked to a prominent businessman who is now seen as a political opponent of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

The legal battle stems from the GRA’s claims that the vehicles in question were imported under questionable circumstances and that millions in unpaid duties and taxes are owed.

This renewed push by the GRA follows an earlier High Court decision which temporarily blocked the authority from executing a seizure order. However, sources close to the matter say the GRA is not backing down and intends to challenge that ruling, arguing that the vehicles were improperly declared and must be lawfully recovered.

The businessman at the center of the dispute has accused the government of political persecution, claiming that the intensified scrutiny is tied to his rumored interest in contesting the 2025 elections.

The unfolding legal showdown adds another layer of political intrigue to an already tense pre-election atmosphere.

Previous article
RSS AND OPR VISIT SITES OF FATAL POLICE SHOOTINGS….STATEMENTS TAKEN FROM FAMILY MEMBERS
Next article
FAMILY SEEKING ANSWERS AFTER VEHICLES COLLIDE CAUSING THE DEATH OF EON FRASER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Shuman wants the indigenous people of Guyana to create their own...

4,000 CHILD ABUSE CASES PROJECTED FOR 2018