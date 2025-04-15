Tuesday, April 15, 2025
HomeNewsRAM CALLS FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY AUDIT AMID TRACES OF FRAUD IN FINANCIAL...
News

RAM CALLS FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY AUDIT AMID TRACES OF FRAUD IN FINANCIAL SECTOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
61

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

While the government continues to defend its decision to inject US$100 million into the local banking system in response to rising concerns over foreign currency shortages, at least one accountant and corporate attorney is now calling for a comprehensive foreign currency audit to ensure transparency and accountability.

The government has maintained that the injection was necessary to stabilize the exchange rate, meet importer demands, and restore market confidence amid growing pressure from the private sector.

However, Christopher Ram—says the situation warrants independent verification of how foreign currency is circulating, held, and allocated within commercial banks and central reserves.

“A public audit of forex inflows and outflows, as well as the recipients of these injections, is the only way to reassure the business community and citizens that this move was made in good faith and is achieving its purpose,” the attorney asserted.

The call for an audit comes as businesses continue reporting challenges accessing USD, with concerns that the shortage affects imports, pricing, and investor confidence.

The Ministry of Finance is expected to release further details on the impact of the currency injection in the coming days.

Previous article
ATTORNEY CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DEFAMATION LAWS AS PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS CONTINUE TO ABUSE THEM
Next article
RSS AND OPR VISIT SITES OF FATAL POLICE SHOOTINGS….STATEMENTS TAKEN FROM FAMILY MEMBERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TB PATIENTS BEING MONITORED VIRTUALLY VIA NEW VIDEODOTS INITIATIVE

MOTHER NOT CONVINCED BODY IS HER DAUGHTER’S