Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Crime

ROMEL BOLLERS SHOT DEAD IN AGRICOLA; POLICE RECOVER SPENT SHELL

By HGPTV
What began as an ordinary Monday morning turned into a nightmare for one Agricola family, after 33-year-old Romel Bollers was brutally gunned down while tending to his pigs just minutes from his home.

Bollers, a shopkeeper of Lot 120 Brutus Street, left home around 8:15 a.m. to feed his livestock at Titus Street. Fifteen minutes later, he was lying motionless in a pool of blood—shot multiple times, including in the abdomen and back.

Residents say they heard sudden bursts of gunfire. Moments later, panic spread through the neighborhood as word quickly circulated: “Romel get shoot!”

His sister, overcome with dread, raced to the pens. What she found was gut-wrenching—her brother sprawled on the ground in front of a pig enclosure, bleeding heavily and unresponsive.

Emergency responders from the Eccles Fire Station arrived shortly after and rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. But it was too late. Romel Bollers was pronounced dead on arrival.

A closer examination revealed multiple gunshot wounds—one to the shoulder, two to the abdomen, and another to the elbow. Detectives from CID Headquarters recovered a single 9mm spent shell at the scene.

Police have launched a full-scale investigation, but as of now, no arrests have been made. Bollers’ body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

As Agricola reels from yet another act of deadly violence, residents are left asking: Who wanted Romel Bollers dead—and why?

