MOHAMEDS TURN TO CCJ AS EXTRADITION CLOCK TICKS

HGP Nightly News – Businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, have taken their fight against extradition to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), filing an urgent application that seeks to halt proceedings already underway in Georgetown.

The move comes just days after Guyana’s Court of Appeal dismissed their challenge and upheld the High Court’s ruling that cleared the way for extradition hearings to continue. The Mohameds now argue that unless the CCJ intervenes, the process could conclude before their appeal is heard, leaving them committed to prison without the possibility of bail.

At the heart of their case is the Authority to Proceed (ATP) issued by Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond in response to a U.S. request for extradition on fraud and money laundering charges. The Mohameds insist that the minister’s decision was not a neutral administrative act, but one clouded by political bias. They point to public criticism from senior government officials and the involvement of the Attorney General in advising on the ATP as evidence that the process was tainted.

Their filing stresses that the issue is not only about their personal liberty but about constitutional principles: whether political figures can be subjected to extradition proceedings initiated by government officials without breaching fairness. They argue that the courts in Guyana failed to properly weigh these concerns.

The urgency of the matter is underscored by the pace of the hearings before Magistrate Judy Latchman, with multiple dates scheduled in quick succession. The Mohameds say this rapid timetable strengthens the case for a stay while the CCJ considers their appeal.

The regional court has already set a Case Management Conference for March 25, 2026, where directions will be given on how the matter will proceed. The CCJ will now decide whether to grant special leave to appeal and whether the extradition hearings should be paused in the meantime.

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