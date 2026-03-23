Tuesday, March 24, 2026
HomeArticlesMOHAMEDS TURN TO CCJ AS EXTRADITION CLOCK TICKS
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

MOHAMEDS TURN TO CCJ AS EXTRADITION CLOCK TICKS

By HGPTV
0
335

HGP Nightly News – Businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, have taken their fight against extradition to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), filing an urgent application that seeks to halt proceedings already underway in Georgetown.

The move comes just days after Guyana’s Court of Appeal dismissed their challenge and upheld the High Court’s ruling that cleared the way for extradition hearings to continue. The Mohameds now argue that unless the CCJ intervenes, the process could conclude before their appeal is heard, leaving them committed to prison without the possibility of bail.

At the heart of their case is the Authority to Proceed (ATP) issued by Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond in response to a U.S. request for extradition on fraud and money laundering charges. The Mohameds insist that the minister’s decision was not a neutral administrative act, but one clouded by political bias. They point to public criticism from senior government officials and the involvement of the Attorney General in advising on the ATP as evidence that the process was tainted.

Their filing stresses that the issue is not only about their personal liberty but about constitutional principles: whether political figures can be subjected to extradition proceedings initiated by government officials without breaching fairness. They argue that the courts in Guyana failed to properly weigh these concerns.

The urgency of the matter is underscored by the pace of the hearings before Magistrate Judy Latchman, with multiple dates scheduled in quick succession. The Mohameds say this rapid timetable strengthens the case for a stay while the CCJ considers their appeal.

The regional court has already set a Case Management Conference for March 25, 2026, where directions will be given on how the matter will proceed. The CCJ will now decide whether to grant special leave to appeal and whether the extradition hearings should be paused in the meantime.

Previous article
OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS FOR STATE-FUNDED OVERSEAS TREATMENT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CHILD ALLEGEGLY HOSPITALIZED. BAT DROPPINGS CLOSE PORT KAITUMA SCHOOL

60 Wales’ estate employees sent packing by NICIL