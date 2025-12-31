Thursday, January 1, 2026
NEW TINT RULES TAKE EFFECT JANUARY 1, 2026, HEFTY FINES TO FOLLOW FOR NON-COMPLIANCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Motorists across Guyana will need to reassess the darkness of their vehicle windows as revised tint regulations take effect on January 1, 2026, with authorities warning of hefty fines for non-compliance.

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond announced new rules aimed at improving road safety, enhancing visibility, and strengthening law enforcement’s ability to carry out its duties effectively.

Under the updated regulations, vehicle owners will no longer be permitted to apply tint to the front windscreen, except for a visor strip measuring no more than six inches from the top. Front side windows must allow a minimum of 25 per cent visible light transmission, while rear side windows and the rear windscreen must allow at least 20 per cent light transmission.

The minister explained that excessively dark tint has increasingly posed challenges for traffic enforcement and public safety, particularly during routine stops and emergencies.

Specific vehicle categories will be exempt from the regulations. These include vehicles operated by the President, Prime Minister, and other designated senior officials, as well as those belonging to security agencies such as the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Fire Service, and Prison Service. Exemptions will also apply to emergency vehicles, diplomatic missions, and licensed private security companies.

Provision has also been made for individuals with certified medical conditions and businesses involved in high-risk or security-sensitive operations. These applicants will be required to submit requests through a prescribed approval process, supported by appropriate medical documentation where necessary. All approved exemptions will be recorded in a national digital tint registry.

Minister Walrond warned that motorists and tinting businesses found in breach of the new regulations could face fines of up to $30,000. While stressing that the penalties are intended to encourage compliance rather than create hardship, she cautioned that fines could be increased if violations persist.

To allow motorists time to adjust, the government has announced a three-month amnesty period beginning January 1. During this period, police will establish voluntary tint-testing sites nationwide, allowing drivers to test and modify their vehicle tinting without penalty.

The government has indicated that enforcement will be closely monitored once the regulations take effect, and adjustments will be made if necessary to ensure fairness and effectiveness.

