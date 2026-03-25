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REVISED LAWS OF GUYANA AND NEW LAW REPORTS OF GUYANA DUBBED “RED VOLUMES” LAUNCHED TO THE TUNE OF $178M

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a landmark move to strengthen the rule of law and ensure judicial certainty, the Government of Guyana officially launched the Revised Laws of Guyana (up to December 31, 2022) and the Law Reports of Guyana (2008–2021) on Monday.

The project, which saw the production of 200 sets of 19-volume hardbound collections—famously dubbed the “Red Volumes”—was fully funded by the state to the tune of $178,640,000.

Ending the “Legal Maze”

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, delivering the keynote address, noted that while Guyana’s laws have evolved rapidly, the justice system has been under significant strain because amendments were often “scattered across time and buried in separate documents.”

  • The Problem: Lawyers frequently struggled to present arguments with certainty, and in some cases of national importance, were found quoting laws that had already been repealed or amended.
  • The Judicial Burden: Judges were forced to work harder to arrive at confident decisions, and citizens remained unclear about their actual rights and obligations.
  • The Impact: President Ali emphasized that laws must be “applicable, adaptable, and practical,” evolving alongside the nation’s shifting economy.

“The laws must be relevant to the development trends, shifts, and functionality of the economy and where we are going.”President Irfaan Ali

The Edifice of Civil Society

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, described the launch as the culmination of a vital project to consolidate two primary sources of law: Statute Law (legislation) and Judge-Made Law (judicial interpretations).

  • Foundation of Progress: Nandlall argued that the rule of law is the foundation of civil society. Without easy access to an updated compendium of laws, he stated, there can be no sustained economic progress or democratic governance.
  • A Consolidated Future: The launch ensures that the legal profession and the public now have a “consolidated compendium” that reflects the current legal reality of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

At a Glance: The 2026 Law Revision Project

FeatureDetails
Revised Laws ScopeUp to December 31, 2022
Law Reports Scope2008 – 2021
Total Cost$178,640,000 GYD
Physical Format200 Sets (19 Volumes per set)
Last Revision2014 (with 2022 corrections)

Why Consolidation Matters

Before this launch, legal practitioners often had to cross-reference multiple “Gazettes” and supplemental documents to find the current version of a specific Act. The new “Red Volumes” act as a “single source of truth,” integrating all amendments directly into the main text of the law.

Conclusion: Justice and Good Governance

With the justice system facing an increasing caseload due to Guyana’s economic boom, the launch of these volumes is seen as a critical infrastructure project for the judiciary. By providing “easy access” to the law, the government aims to foster an environment of peace, order, and predictable governance.

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