Wednesday, March 25, 2026
HomeArticlesCCJ PUMPS THE BRAKES ON MOHAMED EXTRADITION CASE
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

CCJ PUMPS THE BRAKES ON MOHAMED EXTRADITION CASE

By HGPTV
0
2457

HGP Nightly News – In a dramatic development that neither the High Court nor the Guyana Court of Appeal was willing to grant, the Caribbean Court of Justice has stepped in to freeze the extradition committal proceedings against city businessmen Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, at least for now. The region’s highest court issued the interim stay on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through a case that has already wound its way through nearly every level of Guyana’s judiciary.


The order, sweeping in its scope, halts the proceedings before the court of committal entirely, suspending them until the CCJ’s special leave application and any substantive appeal are fully heard and determined, or until the court issues a further directive. CCJ President Winston Anderson, in granting the stay, framed it simply as a matter of justice. He acknowledged that extradition cases must be handled with urgency, expressing hope that the court would be in a position to deliver a decision on April 21 or shortly thereafter.


At the heart of the Mohameds’ appeal is a question that cuts to the very core of due process, whether political bias tainted their extradition case from the outset. Specifically, the duo is challenging a Guyana Court of Appeal ruling that Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn performed a purely administrative function when he issued an Authority to Proceed, directing a magistrate to advance the United States’ request for the pair’s extradition to face trial for alleged financial crimes.

The CCJ has now granted permission for that Court of Appeal decision to be appealed, treating the application for permission as the substantive appeal itself, a signal that the regional court considers the matter serious enough to warrant full examination.
The timing adds yet another layer of complexity to an already convoluted legal saga.

Committal proceedings had been set to resume from April 7 to 10, but Azruddin Mohamed’s battle against dengue fever, confirmed by a diagnosis and lab results submitted to Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Tuesday, had already cast doubt over that schedule. With the CCJ’s stay now firmly in place, those dates are rendered moot regardless, and all eyes turn to April 21 as the next critical moment in a case that shows no signs of reaching its conclusion anytime soon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Previous article
REVISED LAWS OF GUYANA AND NEW LAW REPORTS OF GUYANA DUBBED “RED VOLUMES” LAUNCHED TO THE TUNE OF $178M
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Car thief arrested less than 24 hours after being forced to...

CURRENCY CRACKDOWN: PRESIDENT ALI TIGHTENS THE NOOSE ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE ABUSE