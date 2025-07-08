RESTORATIVE JUSTICE NECESSARY GIVEN CURRENT INJUSTICES METED OUT TO GUYANESE, THOUSAND’S ATTEND LAUNCH OF APNU CAMPAIGN RALLY

Norton Pledges Restorative Justice, Wealth Sharing in APNU’s 2025 Election Launch

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

In his address to thousands gathered at the Square of the Revolution for the official launch of the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) political campaign, presidential candidate Aubrey Norton urged predominantly young supporters to think seriously about their future ahead of the September 1 general elections.

Recapping what he described as a series of injustices under the current administration, Norton pledged that restorative justice would be a priority from September 2, should APNU form the next government.

“Every child knows that this is now the most corrupt country in the world. Whenever you say Enmore and Barrow, you say Jagabat and corruption,” Norton declared, adding, “We have got to ensure we root corruption out of this country.”

Norton, who also leads the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), criticized the current regime’s handling of the oil and gas sector, claiming that most Guyanese are still not seeing the benefits of the country’s oil wealth.

“It is our patrimony, and every Guyanese must share in it. We commit to sharing the wealth of this country with you—the people of Guyana.”

Prime Ministerial candidate and former Director of Finance, Dr. Vincent Adams, outlined the People’s Centered Development Strategy, promising:

35% salary increases for public servants

for public servants Raising the income tax threshold to $400,000/month

to $50,000 monthly stipend for every young person in post-secondary education

for every young person in post-secondary education Old age pension of $100,000 monthly

of $120,000 per year for every child from birth to 18 years

Also present were Psycho Andrews, attorneys Dexter Todd, Ronald Daniels, and Roy Ford, alongside Eden Corbin, Onyx Duncan, and Vanessa Thomas—young professionals expressing their support for the APNU platform.

“Put your flags in the air,” Norton urged, calling on voters to rally behind what he framed as a youth-forward movement.

