Tuesday, March 3, 2026
RECEIPT RAISES QUESTIONS OVER CRICKET BOARD-LINKED FUND….GCB RESPONDS TO FUNDING CONTROVERSY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By| Travis Chase| HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has issued a strongly worded clarification following courtroom revelations that an account linked to the organization was allegedly used in a private US$250,000 commercial transaction nearly a decade ago. The controversy surfaced during ongoing civil proceedings involving businessman and V-PAC Chairman Dorwain Bess, raising questions about the source and authorization of institutional funds.

The current GCB executive has moved swiftly to separate its modern governance from the “missing context” of the 2016 financial records.

The Evidence: A US$250,000 Receipt

At the heart of the dispute is a financial receipt tendered in court as part of the evidence in the Bess matter. The document outlines a significant cross-border transfer:

  • Amount: US$250,000.
  • Date: February 5, 2016.
  • Entities Involved: The transfer was reportedly executed between Cricket Guyana Inc. and PETROTRIN, a state-owned oil company in Trinidad and Tobago.
  • The Signatory: The document reportedly bears the signature of Anand Kalladeen, a former cricket administrator.
  • The Institution: The transfer was processed through Scotiabank.

The central legal question before the court is whether these funds, intended for the administration and development of cricket, were diverted into a private petroleum-related venture.

GCB’s Response: “Not Under Our Watch”

The current GCB administration, which took office following the March 30, 2021 elections held under the Guyana Cricket Administration Act, released a statement to clarify the distinction between past and present operations.

1. Entity Distinction The Board emphasized that the funds originated from Cricket Guyana Inc., a private company, and not the statutory Guyana Cricket Board as it is currently constituted by law.

2. Chronological Gap The executives pointed out that the transaction occurred five years before they assumed office. They stressed that they cannot be held accountable for the financial decisions made by previous office holders, with whom they have “no connection or affiliation.”

3. Modern Oversight Since 2021, the GCB claims to have implemented a “strict financial governance” framework to prevent such ambiguities. This includes:

  • Submitting audited financial statements to the National Sports Commission (NSC).
  • Maintaining transparency as part of their affiliation with the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

The Dorwain Bess Connection

The appearance of this receipt in the Dorwain Bess case adds another layer of complexity to the businessman’s legal challenges. Bess, who is also facing a five-year-old fuel import case, has frequently found himself at the center of high-stakes financial litigation.

The court has yet to determine the true characterization of the US$250,000—whether it was a loan, a legitimate investment on behalf of the cricketing body, or an unauthorized use of funds.

