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JAMAICANS REPORTEDLY HIRED FOR SUGAR SECTOR CLEARLY SHOWS INDUSTRY IN TROUBLE – DR. TERRENCE CAMPBELL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Parliamentarian Dr. Terrence Campbell has ignited a firestorm in the sugar industry, claiming that the reported recruitment of Jamaican workers to cut cane in Guyana is proof of a “deep-seated labor crisis.” In an explosive interview, Dr. Campbell argued that the reliance on foreign labor strips away the government’s narrative that GuySuCo is on a steady path to recovery.

The controversy comes as Nightly News retrieved footage allegedly showing a meeting between the foreign workers and Dr. Campbell, during which the men voiced serious grievances regarding their contracts and the living conditions they have encountered since arriving on Guyanese soil.

The “Home-Grown” Labor Shortage

Dr. Campbell’s primary contention is that a healthy, revived sugar industry should naturally attract workers from traditional sugar-belt communities that have relied on the sector for generations.

  • Shunning the Industry: Despite the government pumping $13.4 billion in subsidies into the sector in 2026 alone, local workers are reportedly shunning the estates.
  • The “Indenture” Allegation: Campbell described the reported conditions of the Afro-West Indian workers as “horrible,” comparing their situation to “modern-day indentureship.” He claimed the workers were lured with promises that have not been fulfilled.
  • Economic Red Flag: For the opposition, the need to source labor from Jamaica is a clear indicator that the industry is no longer a “job of choice” for Guyanese, despite the massive state investment.

Production vs. Reality: The $13 Billion Question

The debate over labor occurs against a backdrop of missed targets. While the government has set a bold 100,000-tonne production goal for 2026, the industry has consistently struggled to meet its marks.

  • Production Shortfalls: In 2025, GuySuCo produced just 59,200 metric tonnes, falling short of even its revised target of 60,000 tonnes.
  • The Mechanization Gap: Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha recently defended the sector, stating that mechanization is being accelerated to fill the labor gap, with a goal of reaching 60% mechanization by the end of the year.
  • The Efficiency Problem: Dr. Campbell argues that billions are being lost to factory downtime and management inefficiencies, rather than being used to improve the lives and wages of the workers themselves.

A Sector at the Crossroads

Efforts by Nightly News to reach both GuySuCo management and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) for comment on the Jamaican recruitment were unsuccessful. As the 2026 first crop continues, the presence of foreign workers in Guyana’s cane fields remains a potent symbol of the industry’s struggle to adapt. For Dr. Campbell, the “miracle” of 100,000 tonnes cannot be achieved on the backs of a disgruntled workforce—whether local or foreign.

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