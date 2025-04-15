Tuesday, April 15, 2025
HomeNewsATTORNEY CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DEFAMATION LAWS AS PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS CONTINUE...
NewsPolitics

ATTORNEY CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DEFAMATION LAWS AS PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS CONTINUE TO ABUSE THEM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
173

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Prominent attorney-at-law Mayo Robertson is calling for an immediate review of Guyana’s defamation laws, arguing that they are too often misused—especially by public office holders—to silence criticism and stifle free speech.

Speaking in the context of recent high-profile lawsuits, Robertson stated that the current legal framework is outdated and leaves too much room for frivolous or politically motivated litigation.

“We are seeing too many defamation claims being weaponized, particularly by those in power. The law is meant to protect reputations, not to intimidate or suppress dissent,” Robertson said.

He emphasized the need for clearer legal standards, including stricter thresholds for proving actual harm, and suggested the adoption of public interest defenses to protect journalists, activists, and citizens engaging in fair commentary.

The call for reform comes as Guyana prepares for a crucial election year, with freedom of expression and access to information already in sharp focus.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI ANNOUNCES PLANS OF EXPANSION  AT UG’S TAIN CAMPUS
Next article
RAM CALLS FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY AUDIT AMID TRACES OF FRAUD IN FINANCIAL SECTOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

26 YEAR OLD FISHERMAN MISSING AT SEA, POLICE LAUNCH SEARCH PARTY

BARTICA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MADEWINI MECHANIC