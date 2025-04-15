ATTORNEY CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DEFAMATION LAWS AS PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS CONTINUE TO ABUSE THEM

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Prominent attorney-at-law Mayo Robertson is calling for an immediate review of Guyana’s defamation laws, arguing that they are too often misused—especially by public office holders—to silence criticism and stifle free speech.

Speaking in the context of recent high-profile lawsuits, Robertson stated that the current legal framework is outdated and leaves too much room for frivolous or politically motivated litigation.

“We are seeing too many defamation claims being weaponized, particularly by those in power. The law is meant to protect reputations, not to intimidate or suppress dissent,” Robertson said.

He emphasized the need for clearer legal standards, including stricter thresholds for proving actual harm, and suggested the adoption of public interest defenses to protect journalists, activists, and citizens engaging in fair commentary.

The call for reform comes as Guyana prepares for a crucial election year, with freedom of expression and access to information already in sharp focus.

