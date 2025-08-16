APNU LAUNCHES PEOPLE CENTERED MANIFESTO, SEEKS TO PROMOTE ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT FOR GUYANESE

APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton Launches Manifesto Focused on Economic Relief and Self-Reliance

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

At the launch of his party’s manifesto on Friday, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) presidential candidate, Aubrey Norton, said the party’s vision is built on economic self-reliance, diversification, and fairness. He urged supporters to reject the notion that Guyana’s growth should be dictated solely by global market forces, instead calling for strategic expansion of domestic production — even in sectors where other nations may have a comparative advantage.

Norton criticized the PPP/C government for failing to curb the high cost of living, arguing that the dominance of the oil and gas industry has worsened income inequality. He cited statistics showing Guyana’s income inequality index rose from 43 in 2019 to 48 in 2024, with households already in poverty facing greater hardship.

Highlighting the rising cost of basic goods, Norton pointed to data showing that between 2019 and 2024, fruit prices increased by 145%, plantains by 106%, vegetables by 105%, eggs by 63%, and meat by an average of 57%. He also noted government figures indicating that demand for housing among young professionals has risen by 84% since 2021.

To address these challenges, Norton said APNU’s manifesto includes key social support measures such as increasing the old age pension to $100,000 per month, providing an annual childcare allowance of $120,000 for children both under school age and those enrolled in school, and raising the income tax exemption threshold from $130,000 to $400,000 per month.

