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QUAMINA GUEST HOUSE DESTROYED, OWNER RECOUNTS EARLY MORNING FIRE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A piece of Georgetown’s architectural history was erased in the early hours of Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after a massive fire gutted the Quamina Guest House. The landmark wooden structure, located at 126 Quamina Street, was a decades-old fixture of the capital city, housing both the guest house and several small businesses on its ground floor.

By sunrise, only the charred skeletal remains of the building stood, leaving investigators with the grim task of determining how the blaze began.

“Awakened by Chaos”: Owner Patrick John Recounts the Night

Property owner Patrick John, whose family has held the deed to the landmark since 1964, was asleep nearby when the fire erupted. He described a scene of sudden, overwhelming panic as the flames engulfed the seasoned timber structure.

  • The Alarm: “My phone started ringing… I heard loud noises, and when I looked out, the building was already engulfed. I just ran out of the house,” John told Nightly News.
  • A Family Legacy: For John, the loss is more than financial; it is deeply personal. The building had been passed down through generations, surviving decades of Georgetown’s evolution, only to be claimed by fire in a matter of hours. “I am sorry for the people who lost their livelihoods here… there was nothing I could really do.”

The Fire Service Response

Despite the total loss of the building, John offered high praise for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Residents noted that the heat from the blaze was intense enough to threaten neighboring properties in the densely packed South Cummingsburg area.

  • Containment: Ranks from the Central and Alberttown Fire Stations arrived swiftly, deploying multiple hoses to create a “water curtain” that prevented the fire from jumping to adjacent colonial-style homes.
  • The Probe: The GFS has launched a formal investigation. Preliminary focus is expected to be on the building’s aged electrical wiring, though arson has not been ruled out at this early stage.

Impact: Businesses Displaced

The ground floor of 126 Quamina Street was home to several commercial tenants who now face an uncertain future.

  • Total Loss: Tenants reported they were unable to save any equipment or stock because the fire spread rapidly through the wooden floors.
  • Assessment: Insurance adjusters and fire investigators remain on-site as the cooling-down process continues.

Conclusion: A Fading Heritage

The destruction of the Quamina Guest House adds to the growing list of historic wooden structures lost to fire in the capital. As the city modernizes, the loss of such landmarks serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Guyana’s colonial architectural heritage.

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