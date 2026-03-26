ATTORNEY GENERAL DECLARES WAR ON CRIMINAL ASSETS, SIGNALS HIGH-PROFILE FORFEITURES TO COME

“Follow the Money”: Attorney General Nandlall Declares War on Criminal Assets and High-Profile Forfeitures

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has officially put “notorious bad actors” on notice: the State is no longer just coming for the criminals—it’s coming for their bank accounts, their properties, and their luxury assets.

Speaking on his weekly program, Issues in the News, on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2026, Nandlall signaled a massive shift in Guyana’s anti-crime strategy, moving toward a “follow the money” approach to dismantle the financial foundations of organized crime.

The “Tainted Money” Debate: Addressing the Mohamed Case

Nandlall used the platform to push back against critics who questioned the State’s right to accept or seize funds linked to sanctioned gold trader Azruddin Mohamed.

The Criticism: Some have argued that, because of international sanctions, the State of Guyana should be restricted from accessing or using certain funds.

Some have argued that, because of international sanctions, the State of Guyana should be restricted from accessing or using certain funds. The Rebuttal: Nandlall dismissed these claims as “absolute nonsense” and “clumsy arguments.” He clarified that international sanctions do not bar the State of Guyana from fulfilling its legal obligation to seize proceeds of crime through local court orders.

Nandlall dismissed these claims as “absolute nonsense” and “clumsy arguments.” He clarified that international sanctions do not bar the State of Guyana from fulfilling its legal obligation to seize proceeds of crime through local court orders. The Destination: The Attorney General emphasized that every cent recovered from these proceedings flows directly into the Consolidated Fund for national development.

A Global Intelligence Net: DEA, Interpol, and CFATF

Guyana isn’t acting alone. The Attorney General highlighted a “seamless” web of international cooperation aimed at tracing hidden wealth that has been moved offshore or obscured through shell companies.

Intelligence Exchange: Guyana is now actively sharing data with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) , Interpol , and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) .

Guyana is now actively sharing data with the , , and the . Mutual Legal Assistance: These partnerships enable Guyana to secure court orders in foreign jurisdictions to freeze and recover assets purchased with “tainted money” earned from illegal activities on Guyanese soil.

The Legal Pillars of Forfeiture

Nandlall reminded viewers that the “teeth” for this campaign already exist within the current law. The State is now simply “sharpening” its application of three key legislative pillars:

Anti-Money Laundering (AML/CFT) Act: The primary tool for seizing wealth that cannot be explained by lawful income. Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act: Allowing for the seizure of vehicles, homes, and cash used in or derived from the drug trade. The Customs Act: Targeting assets tied to smuggling and tax evasion.

Dismantling the Root of Crime

The Attorney General contended that the most effective way to stop a criminal enterprise is to “dismantle the wealth” it generates. He indicated that several high-profile forfeiture proceedings are already underway in the High Court, with many more “on the horizon.”

“These are the proceeds of crime… and the state is taking it pursuant to the various provisions of our law. Dismantling that wealth strikes at the root of criminality itself.” — Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC

At a Glance: The Asset Forfeiture Push

Feature Details Strategy High-profile civil and criminal asset forfeiture. Partners DEA, Interpol, CFATF, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Target Assets Cash, Real Estate, Luxury Vehicles, Gold, and Businesses. Fund Destination The Consolidated Fund of Guyana.

Conclusion: No Safe Haven for Illicit Wealth

As Guyana enters an era of unprecedented economic growth, the Attorney General is making it clear that the State will not allow the financial system to be a playground for illegal activity. For the country’s criminal elite, the message is loud and clear: your assets are no longer your own once they are proven to be “tainted.”

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