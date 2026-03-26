DR. PALOMA MOHAMED-MARTIN A BEACON OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY, RECOGNISES UG’S ACHIEVEMENTS AS WORTH FIGHTING FOR

A Historic Legacy: Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin Reflects on Six Years of “Servant Leadership” at UG

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the University of Guyana (UG) prepares for a significant leadership transition, Nightly News is putting the spotlight on Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin in observance of Women’s History Month. With her tenure as Vice-Chancellor set to conclude on July 31, 2026, the academic and creative arts enthusiast is reflecting on a historic six-year journey defined by resilience, institutional integrity, and a “student-first” philosophy.

Dr. Mohamed-Martin’s appointment in June 2020 was a landmark moment for regional education, making her the first woman in the Caribbean to lead a university of this stature.

Transforming Students into “Successful Citizens”

In an exclusive sit-down with Nightly News, Dr. Mohamed emphasized that her vision went beyond merely issuing degrees. Her goal was to holistically transform the student body into productive members of society.

The Numbers: Under her watch, over 20,000 students have graduated, with a marked increase in the number of PhD holders emerging from the institution.

Under her watch, over have graduated, with a marked increase in the number of PhD holders emerging from the institution. The “Silent Work”: Dr. Mohamed pointed to the modernization of administrative services as a primary victory—specifically the elimination of “marathon” registration lines and the new ability for students to receive their certificates immediately upon graduation.

Dr. Mohamed pointed to the modernization of administrative services as a primary victory—specifically the elimination of “marathon” registration lines and the new ability for students to receive their certificates immediately upon graduation. Policy & Transparency: To ensure a fair environment for both staff and students, the university implemented over 72 new policies during her term, focusing on accountability and transparent governance.

A Global Vision: Blueprint 2040 and Innovation

Dr. Mohamed-Martin’s leadership saw the University of Guyana pivot toward the future, ensuring the institution remained relevant amidst Guyana’s rapid oil-led economic explosion.

The Shift to Blended Learning: She successfully navigated the university through the global pandemic, transitioning from a purely face-to-face model to a permanent blended learning environment .

She successfully navigated the university through the global pandemic, transitioning from a purely face-to-face model to a permanent . Research Funding: By leveraging international partnerships, she secured over US$45 million in research funding, fueling new institutes and elevating UG’s standing in global university rankings.

By leveraging international partnerships, she secured over in research funding, fueling new institutes and elevating UG’s standing in global university rankings. Blueprint 2040: This strategic initiative remains her “parting gift” to the nation, outlining a long-term role for the university in driving national innovation and supporting Guyana’s dynamic development trends.

Honors and Recognition

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. Dr. Mohamed-Martin has been the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Service and the National Award of Achievement, honors that underscore her role in advancing gender equality in high-level academic leadership. She has also represented Guyana on influential regional boards, including CXC, UNESCO, and various CARICOM committees.

The Search for a Successor

As Dr. Mohamed prepares to step down, the University of Guyana Council, chaired by Chancellor Sir Ronald Sanders, has launched a merit-based search for the next Vice-Chancellor.

The Ideal Candidate: The Council seeks a leader with academic distinction, financial expertise, and a steadfast commitment to academic freedom.

The Council seeks a leader with academic distinction, financial expertise, and a steadfast commitment to academic freedom. The “Graceful” Exit: Dr. Mohamed expressed her readiness to transition, stating, “The graceful thing to do—and that is what I will do—is give that person their space. If they need support within my expertise, I will provide it.”

At a Glance: The Mohamed-Martin Era (2020–2026)

Achievement Impact First Female VC Broke gender barriers in Caribbean higher education. Research Funding Secured US$45M through international alliances. Graduates Oversaw the graduation of 20,000+ students. Administrative Reform Prompt certificate issuance and digital registration. Strategic Planning Launched “Blueprint 2040” for national development.

Conclusion: A Beacon of Excellence

Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin leaves behind a university that is more technologically integrated, financially stable, and globally connected than ever before. As she prepares to return to her creative and academic roots, her legacy stands as a testament to what “servant leadership” can achieve even amid unprecedented national change.

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