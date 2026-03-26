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DR. PALOMA MOHAMED-MARTIN A BEACON OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY, RECOGNISES UG’S ACHIEVEMENTS AS WORTH FIGHTING FOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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A Historic Legacy: Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin Reflects on Six Years of “Servant Leadership” at UG

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the University of Guyana (UG) prepares for a significant leadership transition, Nightly News is putting the spotlight on Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin in observance of Women’s History Month. With her tenure as Vice-Chancellor set to conclude on July 31, 2026, the academic and creative arts enthusiast is reflecting on a historic six-year journey defined by resilience, institutional integrity, and a “student-first” philosophy.

Dr. Mohamed-Martin’s appointment in June 2020 was a landmark moment for regional education, making her the first woman in the Caribbean to lead a university of this stature.

Transforming Students into “Successful Citizens”

In an exclusive sit-down with Nightly News, Dr. Mohamed emphasized that her vision went beyond merely issuing degrees. Her goal was to holistically transform the student body into productive members of society.

  • The Numbers: Under her watch, over 20,000 students have graduated, with a marked increase in the number of PhD holders emerging from the institution.
  • The “Silent Work”: Dr. Mohamed pointed to the modernization of administrative services as a primary victory—specifically the elimination of “marathon” registration lines and the new ability for students to receive their certificates immediately upon graduation.
  • Policy & Transparency: To ensure a fair environment for both staff and students, the university implemented over 72 new policies during her term, focusing on accountability and transparent governance.

A Global Vision: Blueprint 2040 and Innovation

Dr. Mohamed-Martin’s leadership saw the University of Guyana pivot toward the future, ensuring the institution remained relevant amidst Guyana’s rapid oil-led economic explosion.

  • The Shift to Blended Learning: She successfully navigated the university through the global pandemic, transitioning from a purely face-to-face model to a permanent blended learning environment.
  • Research Funding: By leveraging international partnerships, she secured over US$45 million in research funding, fueling new institutes and elevating UG’s standing in global university rankings.
  • Blueprint 2040: This strategic initiative remains her “parting gift” to the nation, outlining a long-term role for the university in driving national innovation and supporting Guyana’s dynamic development trends.

Honors and Recognition

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. Dr. Mohamed-Martin has been the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Service and the National Award of Achievement, honors that underscore her role in advancing gender equality in high-level academic leadership. She has also represented Guyana on influential regional boards, including CXC, UNESCO, and various CARICOM committees.

The Search for a Successor

As Dr. Mohamed prepares to step down, the University of Guyana Council, chaired by Chancellor Sir Ronald Sanders, has launched a merit-based search for the next Vice-Chancellor.

  • The Ideal Candidate: The Council seeks a leader with academic distinction, financial expertise, and a steadfast commitment to academic freedom.
  • The “Graceful” Exit: Dr. Mohamed expressed her readiness to transition, stating, “The graceful thing to do—and that is what I will do—is give that person their space. If they need support within my expertise, I will provide it.”

At a Glance: The Mohamed-Martin Era (2020–2026)

AchievementImpact
First Female VCBroke gender barriers in Caribbean higher education.
Research FundingSecured US$45M through international alliances.
GraduatesOversaw the graduation of 20,000+ students.
Administrative ReformPrompt certificate issuance and digital registration.
Strategic PlanningLaunched “Blueprint 2040” for national development.

Conclusion: A Beacon of Excellence

Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin leaves behind a university that is more technologically integrated, financially stable, and globally connected than ever before. As she prepares to return to her creative and academic roots, her legacy stands as a testament to what “servant leadership” can achieve even amid unprecedented national change.

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