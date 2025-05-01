Thursday, May 1, 2025
GOVERNMENT CONSIDERING EARLIER CURFEW HOURS – HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER SAYS “NO EXCUSE FOR CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Government May Enforce Earlier National Curfew Amid Unrest Over Adriana Younge’s Death
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – With the country still in turmoil over the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned that a stricter national curfew could soon be implemented to restore law and order.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, speaking to reporters on Monday, said the government is actively reviewing options, including starting the current 12:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew earlier—possibly as early as 6:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m.

“We’re reviewing the matter at the moment,” Benn said. “The curfew might start earlier tonight… We are trying to bring back lawfulness in affected areas.”

The unrest erupted following the release of Adriana Younge’s autopsy report, which ruled her death at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo as drowning. The outcome has triggered nationwide protests, some of which escalated into looting, tire burning, roadblocks, and clashes with riot police.

Amid Monday’s chaos, demonstrators were fired upon by police outside the Georgetown Public Hospital, and similar disturbances flared in several villages, leading police to open fire again to disperse crowds.

Authorities have also flagged social media content as a driving force behind the protests.

“Some of those social media posts are still online and have been recorded. More people will be arrested for creating public mischief and terror,” Minister Benn said.

The Minister emphasized that the government had been “up all night monitoring the situation,” and law enforcement teams are now being dispatched across various areas to stabilize the capital and outlying communities.

“We are trying to show presence and encourage people to return to orderliness and lawful behavior,” Benn added.

Several individuals have already been charged with inciting public terror and robbery, and authorities warn that further arrests are imminent.

As investigations continue into Adriana’s tragic death, public demands for justice and accountability remain at an all-time high, and tensions across Guyana show no signs of immediate relief.

