LOCAL GOVERNMENT MINISTER INSISTS CITY WAS CONSULTED ON STABROEK SQUARE UPGRADE; VENDORS WILL NOT BE REMOVED

GEORGETOWN — Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand has responded to public concerns surrounding ongoing construction works outside Stabroek Market, stating that the City Council was fully briefed on the project and had expressed strong support before it began.

According to the Minister, a video presentation outlining the vision for the new Stabroek Square, which is currently under construction, was shown during a meeting at the Ministry of Housing. She said the Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, and several councillors were present, and the project received enthusiastic approval.

“The response from the City Council was ‘lovely, lovely, this is what is needed,’” Manickchand noted.

She also pointed out that during a stakeholder engagement session held on Monday night, attended by city officials, vendors and other groups, the concept was again publicly discussed. Additionally, the Minister said she has repeatedly spoken in public about the plan to revive and restore the iconic market environment.

Manickchand acknowledged that the sudden installation of plywood barriers caused anxiety among vendors, but said the temporary fencing is required for public safety while civil works are underway. The project is expected to be completed in under two weeks, she confirmed.

The Minister further stated that while two vendors may face temporary inconvenience, instructions have already been issued to ensure the impact is minimal and that direct engagement will take place with those affected. “There were forces who wanted the vendors removed and thought this was a good opportunity to do that,” Manickchand said. “It was the Ministry that insisted development must have a human face and that no vendors will be moved at this point.”

She urged political figures and others outside the process to avoid spreading fear or misinformation for “narrow political gain.”

Once completed, the redesigned square will serve vendors, shoppers and commuters, while offering families, children, tourists and artists a more enjoyable environment to shop and socialize. Roof repairs for Stabroek Market are also planned, as part of a broader rejuvenation of the historic commercial district. “Our goal is a better Stabroek Square, one that supports livelihoods and brings renewed life to this important city landmark,” Manickchand said.

