POLICE STOP AZRUDDIN MOHAMED ON WAY TO RALLY – CERTIFICATE OF FITNESS REVOKED

Berbice, Guyana – August 20, 2025 – Businessman and political figure Azruddin Mohamed was stopped by police this evening while on his way to a political rally in Berbice, after officers conducting a “stop and search” operation flagged down his vehicle.According to police, the roadblock was set up around 18:00 hrs on the Adventure public road and involved an Inspector, a Licensing and Certifying Officer, and other ranks from Regional Division #6.

When Mohamed’s car, bearing registration number PZZ 5000, was stopped, officers cited him for an obscured identification mark and tinted glass that was not in compliance with regulations. He was also asked to produce his documents. Mohamed reportedly presented all paperwork except the Revenue Licence. Police then added the offence of “Unlicensed Motor Vehicle” to the list and revoked the Certificate of Fitness for the vehicle.Despite the revocation, Mohamed was allowed to continue his journey to the rally after being cautioned.

He was ordered to present himself on August 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Whim Certifying Office with the vehicle once the defects were corrected for further inspection. Police stressed that these actions fall under their regular enforcement powers, noting that certificates are frequently revoked for violations such as heavily tinted windows without permits, obscured ID marks, breaches of road service licence conditions, and other unsafe vehicle conditions.

Officers also confirmed that body cameras were in operation during the exercise. The timing of the stop, however, is already raising eyebrows given Mohamed’s increasing visibility in the political arena. His supporters view the incident as more than routine traffic enforcement, arguing that such actions risk being seen as an attempt to frustrate political participation in a charged environment.

For now, Mohamed remains free to campaign, but the episode adds a layer of tension to Guyana’s already heated political season.

