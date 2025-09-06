PRESIDENT CALLS ON GUYANESE TO EMBRACE UNITY AND COMPASSION AS YOUMAN NABI IS OBSERVED

President Irfaan Ali has urged citizens to resist division and instead strengthen the bonds that unite Guyana’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

In a national message, the Head of State said the teachings of the Prophet remain relevant to modern challenges, reminding that compassion, wisdom, humility, and justice should guide daily life.

Ali stressed that true greatness lies not in wealth or power, but in mercy, unity, and service to others.

He warned against envy, mistrust, and hatred, calling on citizens to recommit to peace and justice, especially during observances of Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi.

The President emphasized that religion must be reflected not only in words and rituals but in deeds of kindness, forgiveness, and empathy toward the vulnerable.

He concluded by encouraging Guyanese to allow the Prophet’s example to guide their actions, saying this is the path to a stronger, more harmonious Guyana.

