AUDITOR GENERAL’S 2024 REPORT EXPOSES MASSIVE FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES AND MISMANAGEMENT ACROSS GOVERNMENT SECTORS – GANESH MAHIPAUL

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul, says the findings of the Auditor General’s Report for the Fiscal Year 2024 paint a deeply troubling picture of widespread financial irregularities, weak oversight, and persistent breaches of accountability laws across multiple government agencies.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday at Congress Place, Mahipaul—who serves as Shadow Minister of Local Government and Regional Development—said the report reveals “glaring mismanagement and the wastage of billions in taxpayers’ dollars.”

Over $1 Billion in Overpayments Uncovered

According to the MP, the Auditor General examined 829 contracts valued at $48.19 billion and discovered that $1.011 billion was overpaid to contractors under 86 contracts.

Mahipaul noted that $902 million of the overpayments stemmed from 37 contracts across key government agencies, including:

Office of the President

Office of the Prime Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Local Government

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Ministry of Agriculture

Ministry of Public Works

He further revealed that an additional $109.99 million in overpayments occurred within nine Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

“Since these overpayments emerged from sample audits, it raises serious concerns that the true extent of financial irregularities could be far greater,” Mahipaul stressed.

The majority of Previous Recommendations were ignored

The MP also highlighted ongoing systemic failures across Ministries and Regions, noting that of the 179 recommendations made in the Auditor General’s 2023 report:

Only 48 (27%) were fully implemented

(27%) were fully implemented 96 (54%) were partially implemented

(54%) were partially implemented 35 (19%) were completely ignored

He described this as a recurring disregard for accountability and financial discipline.

Calls for Forensic Audits and Public Disclosure

Mahipaul is calling for:

Deeper forensic audits in every Ministry and Region where overpayments or missing funds were detected

in every Ministry and Region where overpayments or missing funds were detected Public disclosure of recovery efforts, including naming engineers involved and contractors who benefited

of recovery efforts, including naming engineers involved and contractors who benefited Strengthening of internal audit departments

Real-time digital monitoring of public contracts to prevent abuse

“A Disturbing Pattern of Fiscal Indiscipline”

The Shadow Minister argued that the findings represent more than bureaucratic lapses—they are evidence of systemic failures.

“The 2024 Auditor General’s Report exposes a disturbing pattern of fiscal indiscipline under the current administration,” Mahipaul declared. “The overpayments, expired drugs, missing vouchers, and idle funds reflect financial wastage and a breach of the people’s trust.”

He insisted that the government must move beyond treating these findings as routine issues and instead confront what he described as systemic corruption, weak governance, and an absence of accountability.

“The time has come for decisive action and full transparency. Guyanese deserve better stewardship of their national resources,” he concluded.

The press briefing also included APNU Shadow Minister of Finance and Health, Dr. Terrence Campbell, and Communications Personnel Cynthia Rutherford.

