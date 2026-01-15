DEPUTY CRIME CHIEF’S US VISA REVOKED, MITCHELLE CAESAR REMAINS ON THE JOB

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

There has been no official response from Guyana’s law-enforcement authorities following confirmation that Mitchell Caesar, a senior police officer and Deputy Crime Chief, has had his United States visa revoked—an action that has reignited long-standing public concerns about his conduct.

To date, the Guyana Police Force has issued no statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the revocation. The absence of official comment has fuelled public speculation, particularly given Caesar’s senior role within the country’s law-enforcement hierarchy.

The development has revived scrutiny of Caesar’s past, including his involvement in the 2022 fatal shooting of businessman Ricardo Fagundes outside Palm Court in Georgetown—an incident that triggered nationwide outrage and calls for accountability. Despite sustained public interest and repeated questions, no comprehensive official findings or conclusive reports on that matter have been released.

Over the years, Caesar has also faced allegations—though never convictions—relating to corruption, bribery, and interference in criminal investigations. Claims have further circulated regarding alleged associations with questionable figures. None of these allegations has been fully tested in court or conclusively addressed in the public domain.

Sources have confirmed that Caesar was questioned by U.S. authorities in 2024 after entering the United States while on vacation leave. While the nature and outcome of that questioning remain undisclosed, it has now been confirmed that his U.S. visa was subsequently revoked.

Amid the silence from the police force, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Home Affairs, struck a cautious tone when asked about the matter. She noted the sensitivity of visa decisions by foreign governments, particularly involving senior security officials, and said further details would be required before the issue could be addressed locally.

As questions continue to mount, the public is left seeking answers: why was a senior police officer questioned abroad, what led to the revocation of his U.S. visa, and why have Guyana’s law-enforcement authorities offered no explanation on a matter involving one of their top officials?

