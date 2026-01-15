Thursday, January 15, 2026
HomeNewsDEPUTY CRIME CHIEF’S US VISA REVOKED, MITCHELLE CAESAR REMAINS ON THE JOB
NewsPolitics

DEPUTY CRIME CHIEF’S US VISA REVOKED, MITCHELLE CAESAR REMAINS ON THE JOB

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
513

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

There has been no official response from Guyana’s law-enforcement authorities following confirmation that Mitchell Caesar, a senior police officer and Deputy Crime Chief, has had his United States visa revoked—an action that has reignited long-standing public concerns about his conduct.

To date, the Guyana Police Force has issued no statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the revocation. The absence of official comment has fuelled public speculation, particularly given Caesar’s senior role within the country’s law-enforcement hierarchy.

The development has revived scrutiny of Caesar’s past, including his involvement in the 2022 fatal shooting of businessman Ricardo Fagundes outside Palm Court in Georgetown—an incident that triggered nationwide outrage and calls for accountability. Despite sustained public interest and repeated questions, no comprehensive official findings or conclusive reports on that matter have been released.

Over the years, Caesar has also faced allegations—though never convictions—relating to corruption, bribery, and interference in criminal investigations. Claims have further circulated regarding alleged associations with questionable figures. None of these allegations has been fully tested in court or conclusively addressed in the public domain.

Sources have confirmed that Caesar was questioned by U.S. authorities in 2024 after entering the United States while on vacation leave. While the nature and outcome of that questioning remain undisclosed, it has now been confirmed that his U.S. visa was subsequently revoked.

Amid the silence from the police force, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Home Affairs, struck a cautious tone when asked about the matter. She noted the sensitivity of visa decisions by foreign governments, particularly involving senior security officials, and said further details would be required before the issue could be addressed locally.

As questions continue to mount, the public is left seeking answers: why was a senior police officer questioned abroad, what led to the revocation of his U.S. visa, and why have Guyana’s law-enforcement authorities offered no explanation on a matter involving one of their top officials?

Previous article
PRESIDENT BRUSHES ASIDE ALLEGATIONS THAT HIS GOV’T IS DELAYING THE SWEARING IN OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER
Next article
HIGH COURT AWARDS ALEXANDER $10M IN DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST DPI AND ATTORNEY GENERAL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘MEET US HALFWAY’, GTU’S FIRST VICE PRESIDENT, APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT

SOLOMON CRITICIZES GOV’T OVER CRISIS AT GUYANA GOLD FIELD, ASSERTS WORKERS...