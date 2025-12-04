DEADLY REGENT STREET EXPLOSION – MORE EVIDENCE SENT OVERSEAS FOR FORENSIC ANALYSIS

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The case involving four of the seven persons charged in connection with the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent Street has been adjourned to December 16, as investigators await the results of overseas forensic testing.

When the matter was called on Wednesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, the prosecution was expected to advance its disclosure. However, Prosecutor Mandel Moore informed the court that crucial evidence is still undergoing international analysis.

Moore revealed that two additional items recovered from the blast site have been dispatched to India for specialized forensic testing, and the prosecution cannot proceed until those results are returned. The court granted his request for additional time to complete the disclosure process.

Four Accused Await Disclosure

The adjournment affects the four defendants charged jointly in relation to the October 26, 2025, explosion:

Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo – Venezuelan national, alleged mastermind.

Alexander Bettancourt

Johnny Boodram

Krystal LaCruz

The explosion at Regent and King Streets killed a six-year-old girl, left multiple persons injured. It caused widespread shock, with investigators pointing to deliberate planning in the execution of the attack.

Once all evidence is compiled, the matter is expected to move to a paper committal, where a magistrate will review written statements and exhibits to determine whether the accused should stand trial in the High Court.

Three Additional Accused Facing Separate Charges

Meanwhile, the other three accused—Wayne Correia, Ramesh Pramdeo, and Jennifer Rodriguez—face related but separate charges before courts in their respective districts. Their next hearing is scheduled for December 17.

Investigators maintain that all seven defendants were involved in a coordinated operation that led to one of the most catastrophic and deadly incidents Georgetown has witnessed in recent years.

Like this: Like Loading...