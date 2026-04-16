PRESIDENT ALI WARNS GLOBAL ENERGY CRISIS COULD DRIVE UP FOOD, FUEL AND SHIPPING COSTS

“A Global Contagion”: President Ali Warns of Multi-Year Economic Shock from Iran War

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali issued a stark warning to the nation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, cautioning that the escalating war involving Iran has transitioned from a localized military conflict into a “global economic contagion.” Speaking during a high-level briefing on national security and economic planning, the President detailed a grim outlook where the disruption of Middle Eastern energy and chemical flows will trigger a “multiplier effect” on the cost of living in Guyana and across the Caribbean.

The President’s address comes as global energy markets enter their second month of extreme volatility following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, 2026.

The “9.1 Million Barrel” Problem

President Ali highlighted a staggering statistic: the global oil market is currently reorganizing 9.1 million barrels per day of shut-in production—the highest volume of disrupted energy in modern history.

Reorganization Timeframe: The President warned that even if the conflict were to end today, the “process engineering” required to rebalance global trade flows would take months, if not years , to normalize.

The President warned that even if the conflict were to end today, the “process engineering” required to rebalance global trade flows would take , to normalize. Energy Cascades: The conflict has paralyzed exports of oil, refined fuel, and petrochemicals , with refined product prices (like jet fuel and diesel) rising even faster than crude oil due to low global inventories.

The conflict has paralyzed exports of , with refined product prices (like jet fuel and diesel) rising even faster than crude oil due to low global inventories. Shipping & Insurance: Beyond the cost of the fuel itself, Guyanese importers are facing soaring maritime risk allowances and insurance premiums, which are being passed directly to consumers at the supermarket and the pump.

The Fertilizer Bottleneck and Food Security

One of the most critical warnings from the Head of State concerned the “hidden” connection between natural gas and the dinner table.

Qatar LNG Crisis: The closure of the Strait has effectively trapped nearly 20% of the world’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) , primarily from Qatar. LNG is the primary feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

The closure of the Strait has effectively trapped nearly , primarily from Qatar. LNG is the primary feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers. The Fertilizer Spike: With Middle Eastern fertilizer plants offline, global prices for urea and ammonia have surged by over 30% in just weeks.

With Middle Eastern fertilizer plants offline, global prices for have surged by over 30% in just weeks. Global Hunger Threat: President Ali cited international assessments warning that if these disruptions persist through mid-2026, millions more people globally—including those in the Caribbean—could be pushed into acute hunger as farming costs become unsustainable.

Guyana’s Defensive Shield: Excise Tax and Subsidies

While the global outlook is bleak, President Ali noted that Guyana has taken “unprecedented” steps to shield its citizens.

Zero Excise Tax: Guyana remains one of the few regional nations to have completely removed excise taxes on fuel imports to absorb the initial price shocks.

Guyana remains one of the few regional nations to have completely removed excise taxes on fuel imports to absorb the initial price shocks. Monitoring Imports: Despite these measures, the President admitted that the country remains “exposed” to rising costs of imported finished goods and agricultural inputs.

Despite these measures, the President admitted that the country remains “exposed” to rising costs of imported finished goods and agricultural inputs. Production Rebalancing: As a growing producer, Guyana is working with partners to maximize its own output, though the President reminded the public that Guyana’s light sweet crude cannot instantly replace the specific heavy-oil needs of global refineries.

Conclusion: Preparing for a “New Normal”

The President concluded by stating that policymakers must abandon the hope for a “short-term” resolution. The structural damage to the global energy ecosystem means that Guyana must prioritize self-sufficiency and strategic reserves. As the world watches the Strait of Hormuz, the message from State House is one of preparedness: the war may be distant, but its consequences are already in our kitchens and at our gas stations.

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