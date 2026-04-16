TRANS GUYANA AIRCRAFT DAMAGE AFTER HITTING WILDLIFE AT OGLE AIRPORT

Narrow Escape at Ogle: Trans Guyana Aircraft Damaged in Capybara Collision

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

OGLE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) flight arriving from Suriname narrowly avoided a major catastrophe on Tuesday evening after a herd of capybara breached the runway at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. The collision, which occurred during the critical landing phase, caused significant damage to the aircraft but resulted in no injuries to the 14 souls on board.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has officially classified the event as a “runway excursion” and has launched a high-level safety investigation.

The Incident: 8R-GAQ vs. Wildlife Incursion

The aircraft, a Beechcraft 1900 (Registration 8R-GAQ), was completing its scheduled inbound flight from Suriname with 12 passengers and two crew members.

Impact at 18:00 hrs: Shortly after touchdown, the aircraft struck a member of a capybara herd that was crossing the runway.

Shortly after touchdown, the aircraft struck a member of a capybara herd that was crossing the runway. Nose Gear Failure: The impact was severe enough to cause significant damage to the aircraft’s front landing gear (nose gear).

The impact was severe enough to cause significant damage to the aircraft’s front landing gear (nose gear). Runway Excursion: The damage caused the aircraft to veer off the paved surface of the runway. Despite the mechanical failure, the pilot was able to maintain enough control to bring the aircraft to a stable stop on the grass verge.

The damage caused the aircraft to veer off the paved surface of the runway. Despite the mechanical failure, the pilot was able to maintain enough control to bring the aircraft to a stable stop on the grass verge. Emergency Response: Airport emergency vehicles were deployed immediately. All 14 persons on board were deplaned safely on the airfield without physical injury.

Wildlife: A Growing Hazard for Aviation

The discovery of a dead capybara on the runway following the inspection confirmed the cause of the accident. This incident highlights a persistent and growing challenge for airports located near coastal marshlands.

Habitat Displacement: Aviation experts note that as infrastructure development expands, local wildlife habitats are increasingly encroached upon, leading to higher frequencies of “wildlife incursions.”

Aviation experts note that as infrastructure development expands, local wildlife habitats are increasingly encroached upon, leading to higher frequencies of “wildlife incursions.” Safety Protocols: Runway 06/24 at Ogle is bordered by drainage canals and vegetation, which are natural habitats for capybaras (the world’s largest rodents), making perimeter fence integrity a critical safety factor.

GCAA Launches Formal Investigation

In a statement released late Tuesday evening, the GCAA confirmed that its investigators are already on the ground.

Scope of Inquiry: The investigation will focus on how the animals breached the airport’s perimeter security and whether any technical failures contributed to the aircraft veering off the runway.

The investigation will focus on how the animals breached the airport’s perimeter security and whether any technical failures contributed to the aircraft veering off the runway. Aviation Safety: The GCAA reiterated its commitment to civil aviation safety protocols, noting that preliminary reports clearly point to “wildlife breaching the runway during landing” as the primary factor.

A Close Call for Regional Travel

While the incident caused significant structural damage to the Trans Guyana Beechcraft, the skill of the flight crew in managing the “excursion” prevented a roll-over or more serious structural failure. As the GCAA investigation unfolds, the management of the Eugene F. Correia International Airport will likely face renewed questions regarding wildlife management and the security of its airfield perimeter.

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