HomeArticles“THIS IS NOT A CREEK”: DUNCAN RAISES ALARM OVER FLOODED RUPUNUNI ROAD
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“THIS IS NOT A CREEK”: DUNCAN RAISES ALARM OVER FLOODED RUPUNUNI ROAD

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan is raising concern over flooding along sections of the Rupununi Road in Region Nine, after encountering parts of the corridor completely submerged during a visit to the area.

Duncan said he was inspecting the impact of seasonal rainfall and flooding on homes in Region Nine when he arrived at Huntile and found sections of the road under water.

“This is not a creek. This is the road in Region 9,” Duncan said.

According to the MP, the situation shows how flooding directly affects residents who depend on the road for transportation, business, access to services, and daily movement.

He said for many communities, flooding is not just a weather update or public discussion, but a real disruption to ordinary life.

Duncan noted that much of the route remains a laterite road, which becomes vulnerable during prolonged rainfall. He said such roads are more likely to suffer erosion, rutting, washouts, and general deterioration when exposed to heavy and continuous rain.

While acknowledging that long-term solutions are needed, Duncan said practical steps can still be taken to make the road safer and more reliable under current conditions.

He pointed to the need for better road materials, stronger roadbed preparation, regular grading, proper drainage maintenance, and timely repairs to vulnerable sections.

The MP also called for stronger communication with residents and road users during periods of flooding.

He said drivers, transport operators, and communities should receive timely advisories about water levels, flooded sections, impassable areas, travel delays, and alternative routes where they exist.

According to Duncan, accurate and consistent information can help reduce risks and prevent unnecessary disruption, especially for persons travelling long distances through difficult terrain.

He said the situation also raises important questions about Guyana’s wider plans for the Georgetown-to-Lethem corridor.

Duncan argued that as the country advances plans for a paved road, the focus must not be only on laying asphalt. He said the road must be designed for the environmental realities of the Rupununi, including prolonged rainfall and seasonal flooding.

He said the future road must include proper drainage, resilient foundations, adequate culverts, flood mitigation measures, and elevations that can withstand heavy rainfall.

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