President Ali Wants Guyana To Build, Not Just Sell

President Ali Challenges Automotive Sector to Evolve from Showrooms to Assembly Lines

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Asserting that the simple importation of commercial commodities must no longer define the parameters of Guyana’s economic horizon, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has challenged the domestic private sector to transition away from basic retail dealerships and envision full-scale manufacturing hubs, processing plants, and heavy assembly lines.

The Head of State issued the direct economic directive on Saturday during the grand opening ceremony of CAM Motors and the official rollout of the globally acclaimed Foton and Jetour vehicle lines at the Railway Courtyard on Lamaha Street. The high-profile automotive enterprise represents a powerful regional joint venture connecting Jamaica-based ATL Automotive—the Caribbean’s largest automotive dealer group—with the local Continental Group of Companies and tech-provider MMKJ Inc.

While acknowledging that the influx of top-tier international brands highlights a massive spike in domestic consumer purchasing power, President Ali made it clear that basic consumption is not the final destination for a diversifying economy. He explicitly turned his attention to the Director of the new venture, Vishok Persaud, and his management team, demanding that the facility quickly leverage its regional expertise to pioneer Guyana’s first localized automotive assembly center.

“I’ve already challenged Vishok and his team to look at the possibility of making Guyana an assembly hub—an assembly hub for all the brands that are emerging,” President Ali announced. “We want to be a destination that has the creativity, a destination that has the innovative capacity and capability and people, so that we can be much more than a warehouse, much more than a showroom. If we are going to take you on as a partner, you have a relationship and a responsibility to invest in this partnership.”

To demonstrate the government’s absolute backing of industrial risk-taking, the President issued a high-stakes ultimatum to the local business community. He challenged private sector leaders to immediately pool an initial tranche of US$15 million to establish an industrial automotive plant, guaranteeing that his administration would match their agility with aggressive tax holidays, zero-rated fiscal structures, and subsidized energy frameworks by 10:00 a.m. the following morning if they delivered.

The President tightly framed this industrialization push around broader regional export mechanics, pointing out that with Cuba executing unprecedented economic reforms to welcome private enterprise, alongside emerging corridors in northern Brazil and the wider CARICOM network, Guyana is geographically and economically positioned to serve as the prime manufacturing nexus for the entire basin.

By aggressively pivoting from a consumption-based retail market into a data-driven building economy, the state aims to capitalize on recent fiscal adjustments—such as the total elimination of the 14% Value Added Tax (VAT) on vehicles 1500cc and above—to build a multi-layered, highly skilled workforce. This strategy ensures that long after the peak of the oil and gas sectors, Guyana’s legacy will be defined by its capacity to invent, engineer, and build world-class products on its own soil.