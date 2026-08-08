Police Rule Out Foul Play in Death of Nandy Park Businessman Freeman Fordyce

NANDY PARK, EAST BANK DEMERARA — The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has officially concluded its investigation into the death of 49-year-old businessman Freeman Fordyce, determining that no foul play was involved following autopsy findings.

Fordyce, who lived alone at his Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara residence, was discovered deceased inside a bedroom on Thursday afternoon.

According to police investigators, Fordyce was last seen alive by a relative on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Concern grew over the following days as repeated phone calls and messages went unanswered.

Discovery at Residence: On Thursday afternoon, August 6, a relative visited the Nandy Park property to check on his welfare and discovered his body.

Initial Scene Examination: Crime scene investigators who examined the residence found no physical marks of violence on the body or signs of forced entry at the home.

Autopsy Confirms Natural Causes

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday, August 7, at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

The autopsy formally concluded that Fordyce died as a result of acute heart failure. Following the pathologist’s determination, the body was formally released to relatives to proceed with funeral and burial arrangements. Police have officially closed the file on the matter.