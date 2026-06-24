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More Than 3,800 Graduate From Goal Programme

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The National Cultural Centre (NCC) transformed into a scene of national celebration on Tuesday as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) hosted its historic fourth graduation ceremony. A massive cohort of 3,876 Guyanese scholars successfully walked the graduation stage, marking a milestone in the government’s aggressive campaign to elevate the country’s human capital alongside its rapid economic expansion.

The diverse graduating class brought together a cross-section of society—including teachers, nurses, public servants, entrepreneurs, young professionals, and lifelong learners. Delivering the afternoon’s feature address on behalf of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, urged the graduates to maintain an uncompromised commitment to lifelong learning and personal development as the state builds out a modern infrastructure for the future.

Dr. Singh provided a detailed disaggregation of the graduation metrics to highlight the uncompromised geographical reach of the online initiative, proving that regional borders are no longer a barrier to standard tertiary education. The structural distribution of graduates across the 10 administrative zones unfolded as follows:

  • Region 1 (Barima-Waini): 99 graduates
  • Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam): 185 graduates
  • Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara): 609 graduates
  • Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica): 2,004 graduates
  • Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice): 191 graduates
  • Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne): 350 graduates
  • Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni): 62 graduates
  • Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni): 33 graduates
  • Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo): 82 graduates
  • Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice): 261 graduates

“You might wonder why these numbers are significant,” Dr. Singh noted to resounding applause, recalling a time when university-level education remained an impossible reality for residents outside the capital city. “Some graduates earned their first qualification. Others have returned to the classroom after many years. Yet despite their different journeys, they all share one thing in common: they made the decision to invest in themselves and seize an opportunity to build a brighter future.”

The statistical breakdown of the 2026 graduating class also put a spotlight on a massive surge in female academic empowerment, with women representing nearly three-quarters of the entire cohort at 2,858 graduates, alongside 1,018 men. Scholars walked away with accredited international credentials scaled across every tier of professional advancement, encompassing 1,308 certificate and vocational awards, 1,150 technical graduates from the Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW) pre-university program, 396 bachelor’s degrees, 836 master’s degrees, and a milestone 35 doctoral degrees—the very first batch of PhD graduates produced since GOAL’s inception in 2021.

Addressing a packed morning session at the NCC, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips used his own vast leadership experiences to remind the class that a digital academy cannot thrive on policy alone; it requires aggressive physical infrastructure to succeed. The Prime Minister explained that the government systematically expanded high-speed internet connectivity, constructing localized ICT hubs across deep hinterland and riverside communities so that citizens in remote areas could seamlessly log into their classrooms without disruption.

“The people in every region and every community can now get online and benefit from the courses offered,” Prime Minister Phillips stated, revealing that GOAL has shattered its initial five-year launch target of 20,000 allocations by distributing a massive total of 54,793 scholarships to date.

The emotional high point of the event arrived with the address of valedictorian Dr. Tandeka Alana Barton, who successfully earned her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the Texila American University Guyana through the scholarship pipeline. Dr. Barton delivered an inspiring speech, challenging her fellow alumni to keep pushing past boundaries while pausing to honor the unseen foundations that carried them to the stage.

“It is not just about our individual sacrifices,” Dr. Barton declared. “It is about every family member, every coworker, and every support system that provided the encouragement and gave us the strength to make this bold step and fulfill our highest aspirations.” As the ceremony drew to a close, Minister of Education Sonia Parag reminded the hall that while infrastructure can be built, the specialized education the graduates now possess is an permanent asset that can never be diminished, cementing the class of 2026 as the primary engine for Guyana’s long-term sustainable development.

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