Sunday, September 7, 2025
ALI ROLLS OUT SIX-WEEK ACTION PLAN WITH MEGA PROJECTS TO KICKSTART GUYANA’S TRANSFORMATION

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 8, 2025

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has wasted no time after his re-election, announcing that within the next six weeks planning and preparation will begin for a slate of transformative infrastructure projects. Addressing thousands gathered at State House on Sunday, including regional leaders, foreign dignitaries, and citizens eager for direction, Ali declared that Guyana must act boldly to unlock opportunities and build a future of shared prosperity.

Among the projects slated for early action are a new Berbice River Bridge, a bridge across the Corentyne River, a second gas-to-shore plant in Region Six, an economic zone in Berbice, a deep-water harbor, and the expansion of the Demerara Harbor Bridge. “We must invest boldly in infrastructure that underpins growth, creates jobs, and unlocks opportunities for citizens,” Ali said to strong applause.

But the President’s message stretched far beyond the immediate projects. He urged Guyanese to unite in purpose, reminding them that only through resilience and collective action can the country rise to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. “It is only by standing as one people, united in purpose, that we can rise to meet the magnitude of what lies ahead,” he proclaimed.

At the heart of Ali’s roadmap is economic transformation rooted in natural resources but balanced with sustainability. Oil, gold, diamonds, rice, and sugar will remain pillars, but with careful stewardship to ensure long-term stability. “Our vision is a Guyana as a rising frontier where oil fuels ambition, sugar and rice sustain, and gold and diamonds anchor prosperity,” he declared.

Ali also promised sweeping social reforms. He pledged to reduce taxes, raise disposable incomes, maintain direct cash grants to families, slash electricity costs by half, and keep water tariffs stable. Women, youth, and the elderly will see targeted support, including the removal of taxes on personal health products, expanded daycare services, and more scholarships and job opportunities.

Education and healthcare were spotlighted as well. Ali committed to creating 200 new medical and engineering training seats in key regions, while promising a “first-class” health system that will track every citizen’s health risks and deliver treatment accordingly. “Every citizen’s health will be tracked, risk identified, and treatment provided,” he vowed.

On governance, Ali pledged tougher anti-corruption measures through a dedicated unit and strict asset accountability for public officials. He also promised a modernized public service and more online access to state services to cut delays and red tape.

Regionally, the President reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to CARICOM integration, promising to champion food and energy security, deepen free movement, and actively engage the diaspora in national development.

Closing his wide-ranging address, Ali expressed gratitude to his family, colleagues, and supporters, but ended with a message of determination and hope: “The future is ours to build, and together, we shall rise to meet it.”

