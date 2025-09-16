Tuesday, September 16, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI URGES NEW CABINET TO SERVE WITH HUMILITY AND EFFICIENCY AS 25 MEMBERS TAKE OATH OF OFFICE, SEVEN NEW FACES INCLUDED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
President Ali Puts New Cabinet on Notice: “Results, People, Efficiency, Transparency”

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali has sworn in 25 ministers, including seven new faces, as he set the tone for his government’s second term on Saturday evening.

In his address following the swearing-in ceremony, the Head of State made it clear that the foundation of the new government will rest on results, people-centered service, efficiency, transparency, and relentless hard work. He warned ministers that they will be subject to continuous assessments, with changes to be made “where and when necessary.”

President Ali urged public office holders to serve with humility, reminding them that their duty is to the people of Guyana. He emphasized that the cabinet reflects the country’s diversity—bringing together men, women, youth, and representatives of every ethnic group.

Major Changes in the Cabinet

  • Priya Manickchand, previously Minister of Education, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government.
  • Pauline Sukhai was removed as Minister of Amerindian Affairs and now serves as a minister within Manickchand’s ministry.
  • Robeson Benn was replaced as Minister of Home Affairs by Attorney-at-Law Oneidge Walrond, who previously held the Tourism portfolio. Benn is now an adviser in the ministry.

Ministers Retaining Portfolios

Senior party figures Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Nandlall Gopilall, Dr. Ashni Singh, Kwame McCoy, Dr. Frank Anthony, Charles Ramson Jr., Oneidge Walrond (new role), Colin Croal, and Vikram Bharrat have retained their roles.

New and Youthful Faces

Among the new appointees are:

  • Keon McGriff – Minister of Labour
  • Sarah Browne – Minister of Amerindian Affairs
  • Steven Jacobs – Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport
  • Fandai Mallister – Parliamentary Secretary

President Ali noted that these appointees bring a “host of experience” that will contribute to his administration’s transformative agenda for all citizens.

