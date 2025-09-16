Tuesday, September 16, 2025
NEW LOCAL GOV’T MINISTER MANICKCHAND URGES CONTRACTORS TO COMPLETE BAMIA PRIMARY SCHOOL BY OCTOBER, OR FACE TERMINATION OF CONTRACT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Minister Manickchand Issues Ultimatum on Delayed Region 10 School Project

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News

Newly sworn-in Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, has issued a stern ultimatum to the contractor and subcontractors responsible for the Balia Primary School in Region 10, demanding swift completion or removal from the project.

Speaking during a site visit on Sunday, Minister Manickchand underscored that persistent delays have significantly disrupted students’ access to quality education, forcing them into a rotation system where some children only attend school three to four days per month.

“This is a school that’s going to take off this entire catchment. Right now, children are on shift or sitting three and four on a bench, even when they are on shift,” the minister stressed.

Accountability and Monitoring

To accelerate the project’s completion, the ministry has assigned a project manager to be stationed at the site. The manager will be tasked with closely monitoring all finishing works and holding the construction team accountable.

“We’ve just had a meeting with the contractor and their subcontractors and gone through all the things that need to be done. We’re going to be putting someone here fully to make sure that these finishing works will be finished,” Manickchand explained.

Clear Deadline and Warning

The ministry has set October 2025 as the target for the school’s opening. Contractors have been given a clear directive: complete the project within the stipulated timeframe or be replaced.

Officials emphasized that the urgency is non-negotiable, since the new facility is expected to accommodate the entire student body in Region 10, helping to ease the burden of overcrowded classrooms and shift systems.

“I’ve seen other schools and buildings where the finishing touches take forever. We cannot afford that here. Either they finish this, or they come off the project,” the minister warned.

Commitment to Education

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a modern learning environment for students in Region 10, pledging to ensure every outstanding task is addressed until the school is ready for use.

