PRESIDENT ALI SAYS BUDGET 2026 BRINGS MANIFESTO PROMISES TO LIFE

President Irfaan Ali has declared that Guyana’s 2026 National Budget is bringing the government’s manifesto commitments to life, with major investments aimed at improving quality of life, easing the cost of living, and strengthening household incomes across the country.

Speaking during a live national broadcast on Tuesday, President Ali said the $1.558 trillion budget, presented under the theme “Putting the People First,” represents the first major instalment of the government’s Five-Year Development Plan following the 2025 general and regional elections.

According to the Head of State, the budget reflects the administration’s intention not only to meet, but potentially exceed, the promises outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) manifesto.

He explained that Budget 2026 sets a clear direction for how state resources are being deployed to expand incomes, improve living standards, and increase disposable income for households.

The President highlighted that the government’s approach to economic empowerment goes beyond direct cash transfers, pointing out that these payments are only one element of a broader strategy to create wealth and expand opportunities for citizens.

In addition to existing measures, the government has allocated an extra $9 billion in 2026 to provide further cost-of-living support, particularly targeting children, the elderly, women, single mothers, and newborns. President Ali said that when combined, these direct transfers amount to hundreds of billions of dollars being injected into households nationwide.

He emphasized that these interventions are designed to cushion vulnerable groups, reduce financial strain, and stimulate economic activity at the household level.

Addressing critics of the budget, President Ali said the government remains focused on its full five-year mandate and will not be distracted by short-term pessimism.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises within the timeframe for which it was elected, assuring citizens that the government intends to fulfil — and potentially surpass — its development goals by the end of its term.

The President concluded that Budget 2026 is a people-centred financial plan, grounded in long-term vision, and structured to ensure that economic growth translates into tangible benefits for all Guyanese.

