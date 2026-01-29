Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomeBUDGET 2026PRESIDENT ALI SAYS BUDGET 2026 BRINGS MANIFESTO PROMISES TO LIFE
BUDGET 2026News

PRESIDENT ALI SAYS BUDGET 2026 BRINGS MANIFESTO PROMISES TO LIFE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
103

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has declared that Guyana’s 2026 National Budget is bringing the government’s manifesto commitments to life, with major investments aimed at improving quality of life, easing the cost of living, and strengthening household incomes across the country.

Speaking during a live national broadcast on Tuesday, President Ali said the $1.558 trillion budget, presented under the theme “Putting the People First,” represents the first major instalment of the government’s Five-Year Development Plan following the 2025 general and regional elections.

According to the Head of State, the budget reflects the administration’s intention not only to meet, but potentially exceed, the promises outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) manifesto.

He explained that Budget 2026 sets a clear direction for how state resources are being deployed to expand incomes, improve living standards, and increase disposable income for households.

The President highlighted that the government’s approach to economic empowerment goes beyond direct cash transfers, pointing out that these payments are only one element of a broader strategy to create wealth and expand opportunities for citizens.

In addition to existing measures, the government has allocated an extra $9 billion in 2026 to provide further cost-of-living support, particularly targeting children, the elderly, women, single mothers, and newborns. President Ali said that when combined, these direct transfers amount to hundreds of billions of dollars being injected into households nationwide.

He emphasized that these interventions are designed to cushion vulnerable groups, reduce financial strain, and stimulate economic activity at the household level.

Addressing critics of the budget, President Ali said the government remains focused on its full five-year mandate and will not be distracted by short-term pessimism.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises within the timeframe for which it was elected, assuring citizens that the government intends to fulfil — and potentially surpass — its development goals by the end of its term.

The President concluded that Budget 2026 is a people-centred financial plan, grounded in long-term vision, and structured to ensure that economic growth translates into tangible benefits for all Guyanese.

Previous article
EASTMAN’S FAMILY CONSIDERING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GPHC, SAYS THERE IS A DEAFENING SILENCE FROM ADMINISTRATORS
Next article
AGRICULTURE MINISTER BELIEVES GUYSUCO IS ON TRACK FOR GROWTH & MODERNIZATION, BRUSHES OFF CRITICS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

JORDAN: BIG BUDGET, SMALL RELIEF; PPP “MISSED THE MOMENT” ON COST...

“THEY’RE PUTTING THEMSELVES FIRST”: OPPOSITION LEADER RIPS INTO BUDGET 2026