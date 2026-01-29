Thursday, January 29, 2026
EASTMAN’S FAMILY CONSIDERING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GPHC, SAYS THERE IS A DEAFENING SILENCE FROM ADMINISTRATORS

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly news |

A grieving family is demanding answers following the tragic death of 22-year-old Marissa Eastman, who died after reportedly jumping through a window at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on January 18.

Eastman, who was pregnant at the time, had sought medical care at the country’s main public health institution. Instead, her life ended under circumstances her relatives say should never have been allowed to occur.

Speaking exclusively with Nightly News on Wednesday, family members said they are calling for an independent investigation into the incident and are actively considering legal action against the hospital. They allege that since the incident, no one from the institution—neither a senior physician nor an administrator—has contacted them to provide a formal explanation or offer condolences.

According to relatives, Eastman had been exhibiting unusual and concerning behaviour prior to the incident and should have been closely monitored, particularly given her pregnancy and vulnerability. They believe adequate supervision and safeguards were not in place to protect her.

The family has also condemned what they describe as false and cruel claims circulating on social media regarding Eastman’s health and circumstances. They say these allegations amount to an online smear campaign against a woman who can no longer speak for herself.

Citing intense public speculation and backlash, the family has requested anonymity, explaining that they have been retraumatized by online commentary during an already devastating period of grief.

In a brief statement, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation acknowledged the incident and said an internal investigation would be launched. However, the family insists that an internal probe is insufficient. They are calling for independent oversight, clear timelines, and accountability—raising broader concerns about patient safety, mental-health monitoring, and security protocols at the hospital.

As calls for transparency grow, the case has reignited national debate about safeguards for vulnerable patients within Guyana’s public healthcare system.

