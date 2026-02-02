Tuesday, February 3, 2026
HomeArticles"GUYANA RECIEVES ONLY 5% IN ROYALTIES":WIN MP TARGETS CHINESE MINING COMPANY PROFITS...
ArticlesBUDGET 2026FINANCENewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

“GUYANA RECIEVES ONLY 5% IN ROYALTIES”:WIN MP TARGETS CHINESE MINING COMPANY PROFITS IN BUDGET DEBATE

By HGPTV
0
167

HGP Nightly News – Dr. Andre Lewis, Member of Parliament for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, has leveled serious allegations regarding the management and security of Guyana’s gold mining sector during the ongoing 2026 budget debates.

In a detailed presentation, Dr. Lewis focused on the operations of the Zijing Mining Group, a Chinese-owned company operating out of Aurora Gold Mines. He asserted that while the company extracts significant value from Guyana’s mineral wealth, the benefits to the nation are disproportionately low, and the operations come at a high social and environmental cost. He cited issues of underpaid Guyanese labor, poor working conditions, and extensive land degradation.

Dr. Lewis presented calculations estimating the company’s gold production at an approximate value of US $751 million, for which Guyana receives only a 5% royalty, equating to roughly GY $37.5 million. He further questioned the accuracy of official gold declarations, suggesting a common practice of inflating numbers and raising doubts about the reported figures for 2025.

A central and grave allegation made by the MP is that “a significant portion of Guyana’s gold is being diverted across the border to Venezuela.” He linked this purported illegal cross-border trade directly to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis, noting the widening gap between the official bank wire transfer rate and the higher cash rate for US dollars.

“The disparity is a direct hit on the pocket of every citizen,” Dr. Lewis stated, arguing that secure gold revenues would drastically reduce the cost of living for all Guyanese.

His remarks culminated in a urgent call for the government to implement immediate and enhanced border protection measures. “We cannot allow our gold to build other nations and individuals while our people suffer right here in Guyana,” he said, urging action to protect both the nation’s natural resources and its economic stability.

Dr. Lewis concluded by framing his critique as a matter of fairness and responsibility, asserting that a budget which truly “puts people first” would demonstrate clear, actionable plans to secure the nation’s mineral wealth and protect the livelihoods of its citizens, particularly in hinterland communities.

Previous article
“NO CLEAR PLAN IF REVENUE FALLS”: WIN MP HIGHLIGHTS OIL DEPENDENCY AND WITHDRAWALS IN BUDGET DEBATE
Next article
APNU MP CITES FINANCIAL CRISIS AT GUYSUCO AS EVIDENCE OF BUDGET MISMANAGEMENT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FLOODING YEAR AFTER YEAR: JORDAN SAYS PPP’S DRAINAGE SPENDING HAS FAILED

Argentina to assist Guyana with COVID-19 vaccines