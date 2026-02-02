“GUYANA RECIEVES ONLY 5% IN ROYALTIES”:WIN MP TARGETS CHINESE MINING COMPANY PROFITS IN BUDGET DEBATE

HGP Nightly News – Dr. Andre Lewis, Member of Parliament for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, has leveled serious allegations regarding the management and security of Guyana’s gold mining sector during the ongoing 2026 budget debates.

In a detailed presentation, Dr. Lewis focused on the operations of the Zijing Mining Group, a Chinese-owned company operating out of Aurora Gold Mines. He asserted that while the company extracts significant value from Guyana’s mineral wealth, the benefits to the nation are disproportionately low, and the operations come at a high social and environmental cost. He cited issues of underpaid Guyanese labor, poor working conditions, and extensive land degradation.

Dr. Lewis presented calculations estimating the company’s gold production at an approximate value of US $751 million, for which Guyana receives only a 5% royalty, equating to roughly GY $37.5 million. He further questioned the accuracy of official gold declarations, suggesting a common practice of inflating numbers and raising doubts about the reported figures for 2025.

A central and grave allegation made by the MP is that “a significant portion of Guyana’s gold is being diverted across the border to Venezuela.” He linked this purported illegal cross-border trade directly to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis, noting the widening gap between the official bank wire transfer rate and the higher cash rate for US dollars.

“The disparity is a direct hit on the pocket of every citizen,” Dr. Lewis stated, arguing that secure gold revenues would drastically reduce the cost of living for all Guyanese.

His remarks culminated in a urgent call for the government to implement immediate and enhanced border protection measures. “We cannot allow our gold to build other nations and individuals while our people suffer right here in Guyana,” he said, urging action to protect both the nation’s natural resources and its economic stability.

Dr. Lewis concluded by framing his critique as a matter of fairness and responsibility, asserting that a budget which truly “puts people first” would demonstrate clear, actionable plans to secure the nation’s mineral wealth and protect the livelihoods of its citizens, particularly in hinterland communities.

