PARLIAMENTARIANS ACCUSE NORTON OF PLAYING POLITICS WITH SOVEREIGNTY

Members of Parliament from the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) today denounced Friday’s walkout by the APNU+AFC opposition benches during debate on a motion reaffirming Guyana’s sovereignty over the Essequibo region. The motion, tabled by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, sought to “unequivocally reaffirm the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and indissolubility of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana” in the face of Venezuela’s planned elections over two-thirds of Guyanese territory  .

Prime Minister Mark Phillips described the Opposition’s exit as “a most unpatriotic address… not to this house only but to the people of Guyana by one who supposedly is remunerated to perform the duties of Leader of the Opposition in this House.” He added, “We’ve just had a perfect example of a shameful demonstration of patriotism… A house divided cannot stand; our people are united on this cause”  .

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, visibly shaken as the opposition rose to leave, was overheard telling them, “I am so disappointed in you,” to which Government backbencher Ganesh Mahipaul retorted: “Patriotism is not words, it is action”  .

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, who introduced the motion, lamented the opposition’s departure as “immature” and “not in the best interest of Guyana.” He stressed that the motion had been circulated for bipartisan input more than a week in advance, yet “we did not hear back from them… That is deeply disappointing.” Todd warned that the walkout set a troubling precedent: “He has created history by becoming the first Leader of a major political party to not fully support a motion reaffirming Guyana’s sovereignty. That’s unprecedented,” and reminded that “this is a time for unity, not theatrics”  .

Echoing the government’s dismay, Opposition-turned-Government MP Dr. Asha Kissoon—one of the few opposition members remaining in the Chamber—called the walkout “a sad day for the opposition” and urged her former colleagues to reconsider their stance in favour of national unity.

Despite the protest, the motion passed with overwhelming support from PPP/C MPs. It reasserted Guyana’s recognition of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the 1966 Geneva Agreement, condemned Venezuela’s actions as violations of international law, and pledged continued diplomatic efforts alongside CARICOM, the OAS, the Commonwealth and other partners to defend Guyana’s territorial integrity  .

PRESIDENT ALI RALLIES TROOPS AHEAD OF VENEZUELA'S CONTROVERSIAL VOTE
