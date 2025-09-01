POLICE, GECOM OFFICIALS ACCUSED OF TURNING AWAY WIN POLLING AGENTS IN GEORGETOWN

Georgetown, Guyana – September 1, 2025 – We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Prime Ministerial Candidate Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has accused election officials of deliberately blocking her party’s polling agents from entering polling stations in Georgetown on Election Day, despite their accreditation being valid and accepted elsewhere in the country.

Speaking during a live broadcast on social media, after touring several stations in the capital, Sarabo-Halley described what she called “an intentional effort” to keep WIN agents sidelined. “It was very clear because of the number of polling stations I had to go to. My polling agents were outside sometimes for almost an hour, and as soon as I turned up, suddenly smiles, yes, they can come in,” she said. “I didn’t do anything, I just showed up. But it was an intentional thing to frustrate us.”

According to her, the problem was unique to Region 4. While WIN’s accreditation letters, signed and circulated to all 10 districts, were honored on the East Bank and East Coast, presiding officers in Georgetown repeatedly challenged them. “Somehow, in Georgetown, GECOM staff seem to think something special is required for our polling agents,” she explained.

The situation, she said, left some agents so discouraged that they abandoned their duties altogether. “Quite frankly, I’m disappointed. But you can’t really say that you expect better. The PPP agents are there, the APNU agents are there, but somehow the WIN agents can’t get to where they need to be to do what they’re supposed to do,” she told reporters.

Sarabo-Halley also pointed to instances where police officers at stations compounded the problem, deterring WIN agents from taking their seats. Although most were eventually admitted after hours of back-and-forth, she said others were “turned away by the way they were treated by presiding officers and the police.”

WIN has pledged to continue working throughout the day to resolve the issue, but Sarabo-Halley said the public deserved to know what was unfolding on the ground. “For the last four hours, we’ve been going around trying to get our agents where they’re supposed to be, inside the polling stations. The Guyanese public should understand what we had to go through,” she declared.

