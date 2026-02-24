Tuesday, February 24, 2026
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNITY, TRANSFORMATION AS GUYANA MARKS 56TH REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNITY, TRANSFORMATION AS GUYANA MARKS 56TH REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
19

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Under the glow of the Golden Arrowhead, President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered a stirring Republic Day address on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Marking the 56th anniversary of Guyana becoming a Republic in 1970, the Head of State declared that the nation has reached an unprecedented era of economic strength, social maturity, and international respect.

Speaking at the traditional flag-raising ceremony, the President’s message was one of “shared responsibility,” calling on every citizen to carry the weight of national pride equally as the country undergoes its most rapid transformation in history.

Economic Might: A 19.3% Surge

President Ali highlighted the robust foundations of the modern Republic, supported by spectacular growth figures.

  • The Numbers: The Guyanese economy grew by a staggering 19.3% in 2025.
  • Diversified Growth: While oil remains a driver, the President credited significant expansion in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, construction, and services for the nation’s “radiant promise.”
  • Global Profile: Guyana’s leadership in regional food security and global climate action was presented as a sign of a maturing state that now commands attention on the world stage.

Sovereignty and Safety: “Our Borders are Sacred”

The President struck a firm tone regarding national security and territorial integrity, particularly as Guyana continues its legal battle at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

  • Territorial Defense: Reaffirming Guyana’s unwavering stance on its borders, Ali stated, “History and international law are on our side… our borders are sacred, and we will defend them.”
  • Internal Security: Strengthening the Republic at home has seen a nearly 50% drop in serious crime since 2021. The President extended his gratitude to the men and women in uniform for ensuring “safety is a friend” to all Guyanese communities.

National Pride: A Daily Responsibility

A central theme of the 56th anniversary was the evolution of national pride from a ceremonial slogan into a daily commitment to unity.

  • Non-Negotiable Pride: President Ali emphasized that national pride belongs to no single group but is a collective asset for all communities.
  • Inclusive Growth: He defined true pride as being grounded in shared prosperity, where the nation’s wealth translates into tangible improvements for every citizen from the coastland to the hinterland.
  • The Call to Unity: As the ceremony concluded, the call for “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” was echoed as the guiding principle for the year ahead.

“I stand before you to declare with confidence and with pride that our Republic is thriving. It is a Republic that is in our good hands,” President Ali proclaimed.

Previous article
56THE REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY IS A MOMENT OF NATIONAL PRIDE – PM PHILLIPS
Next article
EXTRADITION FILES REVEAL FULL SCOPE OF U.S. CASE AGAINST RONLEY BYNOE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

19 CHILDREN PERISH IN MAHDIA DORMITORY FIRE

SPORTS NEWS SEPTEMBER 8 2016