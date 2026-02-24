PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNITY, TRANSFORMATION AS GUYANA MARKS 56TH REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Under the glow of the Golden Arrowhead, President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered a stirring Republic Day address on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Marking the 56th anniversary of Guyana becoming a Republic in 1970, the Head of State declared that the nation has reached an unprecedented era of economic strength, social maturity, and international respect.

Speaking at the traditional flag-raising ceremony, the President’s message was one of “shared responsibility,” calling on every citizen to carry the weight of national pride equally as the country undergoes its most rapid transformation in history.

Economic Might: A 19.3% Surge

President Ali highlighted the robust foundations of the modern Republic, supported by spectacular growth figures.

The Numbers: The Guyanese economy grew by a staggering 19.3% in 2025 .

The Guyanese economy grew by a staggering . Diversified Growth: While oil remains a driver, the President credited significant expansion in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, construction, and services for the nation’s “radiant promise.”

While oil remains a driver, the President credited significant expansion in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, construction, and services for the nation’s “radiant promise.” Global Profile: Guyana’s leadership in regional food security and global climate action was presented as a sign of a maturing state that now commands attention on the world stage.

Sovereignty and Safety: “Our Borders are Sacred”

The President struck a firm tone regarding national security and territorial integrity, particularly as Guyana continues its legal battle at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Territorial Defense: Reaffirming Guyana’s unwavering stance on its borders, Ali stated, “History and international law are on our side… our borders are sacred, and we will defend them.”

Reaffirming Guyana’s unwavering stance on its borders, Ali stated, “History and international law are on our side… our borders are sacred, and we will defend them.” Internal Security: Strengthening the Republic at home has seen a nearly 50% drop in serious crime since 2021. The President extended his gratitude to the men and women in uniform for ensuring “safety is a friend” to all Guyanese communities.

National Pride: A Daily Responsibility

A central theme of the 56th anniversary was the evolution of national pride from a ceremonial slogan into a daily commitment to unity.

Non-Negotiable Pride: President Ali emphasized that national pride belongs to no single group but is a collective asset for all communities.

President Ali emphasized that national pride belongs to no single group but is a collective asset for all communities. Inclusive Growth: He defined true pride as being grounded in shared prosperity , where the nation’s wealth translates into tangible improvements for every citizen from the coastland to the hinterland.

He defined true pride as being grounded in , where the nation’s wealth translates into tangible improvements for every citizen from the coastland to the hinterland. The Call to Unity: As the ceremony concluded, the call for “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” was echoed as the guiding principle for the year ahead.

“I stand before you to declare with confidence and with pride that our Republic is thriving. It is a Republic that is in our good hands,” President Ali proclaimed.

Like this: Like Loading...