Tuesday, February 24, 2026
EXTRADITION FILES REVEAL FULL SCOPE OF U.S. CASE AGAINST RONLEY BYNOE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP nightly News|

The full scope of the federal case against Ronley Floyd Bynoe has come to light as he remains in custody following a commitment for extradition to the United States. Invoking a 1931 treaty, American authorities are seeking the surrender of the 48-year-old Georgetown native to face a four-count indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Bynoe, who reportedly indicated he would not challenge the application for his surrender, is accused of orchestrating a decade-long scheme involving identity theft and financial fraud that allowed him to live under a stolen persona in the U.S.

The Charges: A Decadelong Deception

The indictment, originally filed on September 20, 2023, outlines a series of sophisticated crimes that U.S. prosecutors say Bynoe committed between November 2014 and February 2019.

  • Count 1: Misuse of a Social Security Number: Prosecutors allege Bynoe presented a false Social Security number to law enforcement on February 19, 2019, to evade arrest.
  • Count 2: Aggravated Identity Theft: Bynoe is accused of using the identity of a U.S. citizen (identified by the initials “TF”) to conduct high-value transactions.
  • Counts 3 & 4: Bank Fraud: The file alleges Bynoe used the stolen identity to obtain money, lines of credit, and even leased vehicles from American financial institutions.

Criminal History and Diplomatic Friction

While the current indictment focuses on financial crimes, the extradition packet reveals a deeper history that has drawn the attention of federal investigators for years.

  • Prior Offenses: The documents reference Bynoe’s previous entries into the U.S. related to drug trafficking, possession, and weapons offenses. U.S. authorities have characterized him as having a history of violence and substance use.
  • Political Scrutiny: The case has sparked domestic controversy in Guyana due to conflicting reports from the government. While Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd previously denied receiving a new extradition request, Permanent Secretary Sharon Rupchand later acknowledged receipt of a supplemental package from the U.S. Embassy in November 2025. This discrepancy has intensified scrutiny over the transparency of international legal cooperation.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Under Articles 3 and 12 of the treaty, the United States has requested not only Bynoe’s physical surrender but also the handover of all property, documents, and evidence connected to his alleged crimes.

Potential Penalties in the U.S.:

  • Aggravated Identity Theft: Carries a mandatory consecutive two-year prison sentence that must be served in addition to any penalties for the other counts.
  • Bank Fraud: Can carry significant fines and prison terms depending on the financial value of the fraud.

Bynoe is currently awaiting the final administrative steps that will see him transferred into the custody of U.S. Marshals for transport to Ohio.

