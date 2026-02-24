Tuesday, February 24, 2026
NewsPolitics

56THE REPUBLIC ANNIVERSARY IS A MOMENT OF NATIONAL PRIDE – PM PHILLIPS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff



By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has called on Guyanese at home and in the diaspora to view the 56th Republic Anniversary as a definitive milestone of national pride. In his Mashramani address, the Prime Minister emphasized that the nation’s progress is fueled by a unique blend of ancestral tradition and modern ingenuity, positioning Guyana as a rising leader on the global stage.

Under the 2026 theme, “Expressing Our Culture Through Innovation and Creativity,” the Prime Minister highlighted the evolving nature of the Guyanese identity.

Culture as a Living Force

Prime Minister Phillips noted that Guyanese culture is not a static relic of the past but a dynamic force shaped by the “talent and ingenuity” of a multi-ethnic society.

  • Reimagining Tradition: The PM celebrated the ways in which Guyanese are expressing their heritage through new mediums, including technology, fashion, and entrepreneurship.
  • National Strength: He reminded citizens that the country’s diverse ethnic roots remain its greatest source of strength, providing a foundation for a unified national consciousness.

Innovation: The Engine of Development

A key pillar of the Prime Minister’s message was the link between creativity and economic survival in the modern era.

  • Fueling Industries: Phillips noted that innovation and creativity are essential drivers that “fuel new industries and create jobs,” particularly for the nation’s youth.
  • Investing in the Future: He argued that investing in the creative arts and technology is a direct investment in the Republic’s long-term sustainability.
  • Equal Opportunity: The PM recommitted the government to building a society that “nurtures talent” and provides an equal playing field for all citizens to thrive regardless of their background.

Governance and Shared Prosperity

Reflecting on the political state of the Republic, Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to the principles of good governance and transparency.

  • Diversified Economy: While oil continues to provide unprecedented resources, the PM stressed the work being done to build a “strong and diversified economy” to protect against global market shifts.
  • Equitable Benefits: He assured citizens that the government is focused on ensuring the “benefits of progress are shared equitably,” with a focus on inclusive development that reaches every region.

A Vision of Hope and Potential

As the rhythms of Mashramani filled the streets, the Prime Minister concluded with a message of optimism regarding the “limitless potential” of the Guyanese people.

  • Expression of Hope: He described every cultural expression—whether in music, dance, or art—as an expression of confidence in the nation’s abilities.
  • Unity in Diversity: The PM urged a continued respect for differences and the encouragement of excellence as the country continues its journey as a Co-operative Republic.

“May we remember that each expression of culture is also an expression of hope in our people, confidence in our abilities, and belief in the limitless potential of Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips concluded.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
